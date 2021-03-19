BRISTOL — Chris Ferguson left the big stars in his dust to win Friday night’s Super Late Model feature Friday night in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The North Carolina racer pulled away from NASCAR star Kyle Larson at the start of the 25-lap, $10,000-to-win feature. His black No. 22 machine pulled away from Larson and three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jonathan Ferguson again on a pair of restarts to lead flag-to-flag at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
While not his biggest payday, it was the biggest win of his career with Larson, Davenport and NASCAR champions Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in the field.
“This win is at the top of list,” Ferguson said. “The guys who ran second and third are the best in the world and we were able to beat them tonight. I think every year we get closer to the top of the sport. Last the couple of years, we won some big races — but hopefully this launches us into a spot where we’re one of the best.”
Larson, driving the black and blue No. 6 machine, got around Davenport’s white No. 49 on a mid-race restart to finish second. He had set the fast time of 15.460 seconds (124.114 mph) in qualifying and then backed it up by winning his heat race.
Although Larson won 46 races last year, he’s still a rookie in dirt late models.
“I still feel like I have a lot to learn in these cars,” Larson said. “They’re so tight and have so much mechanical grip, I get myself in trouble sometimes. Being with a great team with Kyle Rumley Racing, that helps the learning curve. I’ve driven a lot of cars and have taught myself to adapt quickly, but still have a lot to learn.”
Davenport passed Larson for second early, but lost the position on the aforementioned restart.
“I got around Kyle early when he made a mistake off (turn) 2 and I was just pacing myself,” Davenport said. “Once we got into lapped traffic, I was reeling in Ferguson, but it wasn’t meant to be. On the restart, I thought Chris was going from the top to the bottom, but he stayed on the top and Kyle got by me.”
Hawkins County racing legend Scott Bloomquist, who won the Late Model feature the last time Bristol was covered in dirt in 2001, finished fourth. Chris Madden rounded out the top five. Bloomquist talked about how dirt racing at Bristol is different than two decades ago.
“It’s a little bit rougher in (turns) 3-4, but all-and-all it’s close,” Bloomquist said. “The cars are faster than they were back then and have more power. But it’s great to be back out here. It’s a great race track. They should leave it dirt.”
Now 31, Ferguson remembered when Bloomquist won the previous time at Bristol.
“I was a kid in the stands watching Scott pass Freddy Smith on the last lap for the win here,” Ferguson recalled. “That seems so far away. I’m so happy that we’ve made it to this point.”
UP AND DOWN FOR BUSCH, ELLIOTT
Busch, driving a white No. 51 Late Model, finished 13th, a lap down to Ferguson.
He finished fifth to Larson in an earlier heat race. Afterward, he talked about his first impression of the Bristol dirt.
“It’s fun and exciting,” the two-time NASCAR champion said. “The only thing messing me up is where you run through some holes on the backside of the track.”
Busch led all 10 laps of his B-Main, winning by 4.383 seconds over Coleby Frye, to transfer to the main event. He wasn’t up to the pace of Ferguson in the A-Main, going a lap down 10 laps into the race.
Defending NASCAR champion Elliott finished third behind Davenport and Bloomquist in his heat race. He was running 10th in the A-Main when his red No. 9 car got caught up in a multi-car wreck, getting crunched into the outside wall. He was 16th in the final rundown.
FORD MAKES A-MAIN
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford had the second-fastest lap to Larson in hot laps. He finished sixth in the first heat race, making contact with the outside wall after trying to avoid a slow car in turn 2.
He had better luck in the B-Main, posting a strong runner-up finish to North Carolina driver David Payne to transfer to the A-Main. He suffered mechanical problems in the main event, finishing 22nd in the 24-car field.
“That car stopped over there. I got above where the groove was and it sucked me in the wall,” Ford said about his heat-race problem. “These Super Late Models are a lot different than the Crate Late Models are, a lot faster. The speed down the straightaway, there’s a lot of dirty air, so being out front means a lot.”
Racing resumes Saturday with a $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature as the main event.
KINGSPORT OPENER RESCHEDULED
Kingsport Speedway general manager Karen Tunnell announced Friday the season-opening NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series races have been postponed until Friday, April 2.
There will continue to be opening practices the next two Saturdays leading up to the race. The track can also be rented throughout the week for private testing.
Ticket prices for 2021 weekly races remain $12 for adults with kids 12-under admitted free.