Chris Ferguson scored the biggest win of his racing career in the Super Late Model feature at the Karl Kustom Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Now he feels the pressure to win there again.
The North Carolina racer, driving the No. 22, held off eventual NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in the No. 6 to win the race on March 19, 2021. It put him on a different plane in the racing world as he described on a Zoom call with local media to promote the upcoming races.
The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals runs from March 20 to April 2. It is highlighted by four $50,000-to-win Super Late Model features on March 26-27 and April 1-2. While Ferguson said the money can make a dirt racer’s season, the prestige of winning at Bristol Motor Speedway tops it all.
“We race some big events like the World 100 and Dream at Eldora, the World Finals, but nothing captures that feeling of being inside a stadium like Bristol,” he said. “Driving on the roof of a building for victory lane, it was career-defining. That was so big that it didn’t settle in for a couple of months.
“Then to say I was one of the few to outrun Kyle last year with the year he had winning the Cup and all the races on dirt. Not only him, but having Jonathan Davenport and Scott Bloomquist, the other biggest names in dirt track racing in second, third and fourth, it was a feather in my cap I will never forget.”
Ferguson has won other major races, but he said Bristol is by far the biggest accomplishment. Several NASCAR drivers texted him afterwards. He had people who don’t watch dirt racing or even racing at all offer him congratulations.
Driving a Bloomquist-designed machine, Ferguson said the race car performed exceptionally well at Bristol, a larger oval than most dirt tracks. Ferguson, who is from Mt. Holly, N.C., also grew up racing at high-banked places like Lancaster and Gaffney in South Carolina.
The win at Bristol gave him momentum that’s still going. He nearly won a Southern All-Star Series race at Gaffney on Sunday, leading with two laps to go before being sidelined with a flat tire. The Bristol win also brought him new-found notoriety.
“People started to realize I could step up in the big moments,” he said. “When I good runs at the Show-Me 100 or the races at Eldora, they saw me in a different light. They saw I could not only contend at the big races, but win.”
Still, there’s not another track which duplicates Bristol. It was so fast the car naturally turned left in the corners and the drivers lost the sense whether they were on frontstretch or backstretch. Ferguson, who attended races the first time Bristol was covered in dirt in 2000, has driven several different types of race cars.
While he lives in the Charlotte-area in the heart of NASCAR country, he loves dirt racing.
“I’ve grown up in the NASCAR community and talk to (Cup drivers) Erik Jones and Cole Custer on a daily basis,” he said. “As much as I would have liked that when I was younger, I realized my passion was dirt late model racing. I’ve driven a lot of asphalt cars, a dirt modified, but found my home in dirt late models.”