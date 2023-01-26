They were giving away bucket hats to the fans before the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team faced Western Carolina on Thursday night. It was appropriate because the Bucs put a lid on the game almost as quickly as it began.
ETSU scored the first 14 points and spent the rest of the night pulling away from Western Carolina for a 70-39 victory in a Southern Conference game at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ first home conference win of the season, but their third in a row overall.
“Our first quarters as of late have been solid and that’s been big for confidence for us,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “And tonight was the same. I’m super proud of the energy to start.”
ETSU improved to 16-6 overall, 3-3 in the SoCon.
Jiselle Thomas scored 21 points to lead ETSU. She made 8 of her 16 shots. Nevaeh Brown added 12 and Courtney Brown had 10. Reigning SoCon player of the week Kendall Folley contributed five assists and six rebounds to go along with her eight points.
Mya Love scored 11 points to lead Western Carolina, which fell to 8-13, 1-5.
THIRD-QUARTER DOMINANCE
The Bucs were up 34-21 at halftime thanks to forcing nine turnovers and holding Western Carolina to 23% shooting.
Folley then opened the second half with a steal and a layup and ETSU was on its way.
“It’s just put your foot on the gas,” Folley said. “We’re not trying to do anything heroic or anything like that. Just do what we do best and don’t let them feel like they’re in the game.”
ETSU extended the lead to 46-27 on Moore’s 3-pointer with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. It was 54-29 heading into the fourth.
A 20-8 third quarter advantage was nothing out of the ordinary for the Bucs, who have outscored their last three opponents 71-29 in the third quarter.
ETSU’s biggest lead was the final margin.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays host to UNC Greensboro on Saturday at Freedom Hall at 1 p.m. It’s part of a doubleheader with the men, who take on Chattanooga at 4 p.m.