They were giving away bucket hats to the fans before the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team faced Western Carolina on Thursday night. It was appropriate because the Bucs put a lid on the game almost as quickly as it began.

ETSU scored the first 14 points and spent the rest of the night pulling away from Western Carolina for a 70-39 victory in a Southern Conference game at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ first home conference win of the season, but their third in a row overall.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you