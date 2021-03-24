ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton baseball team could not have asked for a better start in Wednesday night’s 5-3 non-conference win over Providence Academy.
Cyclones lead-off hitter Jaden Anderson walked to start the game and eventually scored the game's first run on a sacrifice fly by Zac Workman.
Cooper Tipton and Gage Treadway each had an RBI as well for Elizabethton in the opening frame.
“Early on, we did a really good job of attacking the first-pitch fastball,” Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said. “We worked ahead in the count and honestly ran the base path pretty well. The problem after that came when we were trying to hit from behind.”
After the Cyclones piled up all five runs in their first two frames, Providence sophomore pitcher Tyner Simpson dazzled the rest of the way.
“Kudos to Simpson because he’s very talented and he has a very bright pitcher ahead of him,” Presnell said.
Even though Simpson went down as the losing pitcher, he retired the final 16 batters that came to the plate.
He recorded nine strikeouts, four earned runs and walked two batters on 99 pitches.
“He was pumped up and maybe a little bit too pumped up in the first couple of innings,” Providence coach Jeff Reed said. “After about the third inning, he dominated them and they have some very good hitters.”
The Elizabethton pitching staff led off with Wesley Shankles, who recorded the win in 3 2/3 innings of work while striking out four.
Junior Bryson Rollins came in during the final two innings to relieve Workman and tallied the save, racking up three strikeouts.
“At the end of the day, we gave up two earned runs over seven innings with three different pitchers and I’m really happy with that,” Presnell said.
“Elizabethton showed me a lot and they have a really good team,” Reed said. “Their coaches do a really good job and their program is top notch.
“I had some eighth graders out there battling their closer (Rollins) who’s out there throwing 89 to 90 every time and they’re fouling off three or four pitches. These kids are growing up and working hard.”
The Knights did not have a hit until the sixth when Drew Niebauer somewhat unintentionally poked an eye-high fastball over the head of the second baseman.
He would eventually score two batters later.
Providence looked like a typical Reed-coached team — playing small ball, running the bases aggressively and waiting on your pitch at the plate.
The Knights, however, were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and missed two golden opportunities in the fourth with the bases loaded and in the seventh with two on and one out.
“We’ve done that before, but I’m not big on that,” Reed said. “You’re not going to learn unless you get them on base.”