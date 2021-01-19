ELIZABETHTON — A fast start sets the tone and the Elizabethton boys basketball team did that and more in Tuesday night’s 80-65 non-conference win over University High.
The Cyclones heated up Treadway Gymnasium in the first quarter by scorching the net for 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting.
Jake Roberts finished with a team-high 27 points for the Cyclones on an 10-of-18 effort from the field and making his only free throw.
University High’s Kaleb Meredith finished with a game-high 34 on 14-of-26 shooting and 4-for-5 at the charity stripe.
The Bucs got as close as 69-59 in the fourth quarter, but could not get over the hump.
“That was one of our best starts of the year,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “Coming out of the gate, that gave us the cushion that we needed to sustain throughout the game and they got close there late.
“That’s no surprise with the talent like they have in that Meredith kid. He’s amazing.”
ALL ALONE IN FOURTH
By hitting his average, Meredith moved into fourth all-time on the unofficial Northeast Tennessee scoring list, surpassing Cherokee’s Ryan Lawson (2,397). Meredith now has 2,415 career points.
Lawson, oddly enough, is a former travel-ball coach of Meredith’s.
“Any time you can move up in a list like that is a huge honor,” Meredith said. “For it to be a great basketball player like Ryan Lawson means a lot and he’s definitely getting a text from me tonight.”
Up next on the list is former David Crockett and East Tennessee State sharpshooter Patrick Good with 2,716.
“We knew that he was going to get 20-plus points,” Honeycutt said. “We made a goal of 15 and he ended up getting 34. It wasn’t what we wanted, but that happens sometimes with a player like him.”
TWO BIGS
The Cyclones have won 11 of their last 12 games with the only blemish coming against Three Rivers Conference foe Sullivan East last week.
Elizabethton torched the nets at a 52.3% clip (34-for-65) and made eight shots from 3-point range.
“Both of us got off to pretty hot starts,” Honeycutt said. “I didn’t think for a little bit there that they were going to miss either.”
Nicholas Wilson was 9-of-13 from the field and finished with 18. Front-court mate and versatile senior William Willocks finished with 17 on 8-of-15 from the floor.
“Nicholas has had some very consistent games here and kind of quiet,” Honeycutt said. “He’s doing a lot of the dirty work and that’s what he needs to do. Will has settled in and he knows what to do.
“If Will gets it in the paint near the bucket, he’s hard to stop one-on-one.”
Braden Phillips also finished in double digits for Elizabethton with 12.
FOR THE BUCS
John Carter was the only other player to finish in double figures for the Bucs, totaling 13 points (5-7 FG). He made all three of his 3-point attempts.
UH shot 26-of-54 from the field and turned the ball over just 11 times.