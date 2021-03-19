Getting off to a good start will be a big key for East Tennessee State’s football team in its game against The Citadel, Bucs coach Randy Sanders says.
ETSU and The Bulldogs square off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Citadel’s clock-consuming option offense limits opportunities for the opposition by keeping the ball away. The Bulldogs lead the Southern Conference in rushing, but it hasn’t translated into wins. They’re 0-7 overall, dating back to the fall, and 0-3 in the SoCon.
“If you get behind a team like this, it plays right into their hand,” Sanders said. “That’s exactly what they want. If you can get them behind, it makes them play to your hand a little bit, especially as the game goes on. The later it gets, if you can be ahead by a couple scores you’ve got a great chance of taking them out of doing exactly what they want to do offensively.”
ETSU comes in 1-1 after a 17-13 loss to Furman last week. The Bucs’ first two games have been at home.
BULLDOG BITES
The Citadel is coming off a 21-14 loss to Western Carolina, a result that left them in last place in the SoCon.
Johnson City’s Jaylan Adams, a former star a Science Hill High School, is the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. He’s averaging 119 rushing yards per game this spring.
The Citadel will be missing four players as part of a punishment for a violation of NCAA rules at the campus bookstore. Thirty-three student-athletes were found to have used scholarship funds meant to pay for books, haircuts and uniforms to buy other items not allowed.
Twenty-six football players were ordered to serve one-game suspensions and the team is sitting out four players for each game until all the suspensions are served.
The Bulldogs played against Western Carolina last week without SoCon defensive player of the year Willie Eubanks. The linebacker suffered a shoulder injury against Chattanooga. His status for Saturday’s game is uncertain.
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Quay Holmes is averaging rushing 96 yards per game, second in the SoCon. He has three touchdowns in two games.
Juliun Lane-Price leads the conference by averaging 20.1 yards per reception on his eight catches.
Safety Mike Price is third in the league in tackles at 9.5 per game and linebacker Donovan Manuel is the only player in the conference with two interceptions and two quarterback sacks.
DISCIPLINED DEFENSE
Since Sanders arrived on campus, he’s talked about having his players simply do the jobs assigned to them on each and every play. When someone tries to do another’s job, it leads to broken plays.
That will be true this week against The Citadel’s option offense, which tempts players to leave their assignment to try to make a stop.
“When you try to do too much, that’s when they score,” ETSU cornerback Karon Delince said. “A triple-option team wants you to do more than you are capable of doing and after that, that is when their big plays come in.”
LAST MEETING
The Citadel topped the Bucs 31-27 at Greene Stadium during the 2019 season.
ETSU had a chance to win facing a first-and-goal from the Citadel 6-yard line, but Trey Mitchell threw three incompletions before completing a fourth-down pass to tight end Nate Atkins, who was brought down just short of the goal line.
The Bulldogs had taken the lead on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Rainey to Raleigh Webb.