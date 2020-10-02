Science Hill had a hopeful moment late in the first half, but otherwise it was Farragut domination.
The Admirals controlled the football game throughout and earned a 35-13 win on Friday night at Tipton Stadium.
It was title-damaging loss for the Hilltoppers, who fell to 2-1 in Region 1-6A and 5-2 overall. Farragut improved to 2-0, 4-2.
“It was one of those nights we didn’t play well, didn’t coach well and it was just not a good night,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “There were a few bright spots, but not many. Hats off to Farragut. (The Admirals) had a good game plan and played well.”
THE START
Farragut got out of the gates first with an interception near midfield. On the ensuing play, Dawson Moore hit Matt White way behind the defense for a 43-yard score with 4:03 left in the first.
The Admirals added to their advantage in the second quarter when Moore connected with Trace Corum for a 17-yard score to make it 14-0.
Moore had a terrific game, hitting 21 of his 30 attempts for 261 yards and three scores.
“Their quarterback played outstanding,” said Carter. “We weren’t able to get any pressure on him, and he extended plays and kept his eyes down the field and made plays all night.”
ONE SHINING MOMENT
Trailing 14-0 with little first-half offensive output, the Hilltoppers got the ball back with just over a minute left before halftime.
Amare Redd ran past the secondary and was wide open. Diamond hit him in stride for a 63-yard touchdown and what appeared to be a game-changing score.
“It was a great throw,” Carter said. “The corner broke up on a flat route, and (Diamond) read it perfectly and hit Amare on a vertical.”
TAKING CONTROL
Farragut pretty much ended the suspense in the latter stages of the third quarter. They got an 8-yard scoring run from Dion Williams to make it 21-7, and then Science Hill fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Farragut drove it back in for a 1-yard touchdown run by Williams on the first play of the fourth quarter.
FINISHING UP
Adding an exclamation point, Moore hit Corum with a nice 47-yard scoring strike midway through the fourth quarter.
Science Hill made it 35-13 when Diamond scrambled and hit Cole Torbett in stride for a 39-yard score with four minutes left.
STAT BOOK
The Hilltoppers passing game never really got untracked. Diamond was only 9 of 16 passing but netted 171 yards and two scores.
Mazoff rushed 15 times for 60 yards, but Science Hill’s total for the game was 23 attempts for 14 yards because of multiple sacks by the Farragut defense.
“Their defensive line gave us a lot of trouble,” Carter said.
Redd had three catches for 82 yards.
For, Farragut White had six catches for 101 yards. Schumann Xie totaled 67 yards on 13 carries. Corum had three catches for 62 yards.