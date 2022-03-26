No other NASCAR track can offer experiences quite like Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sure, Charlotte and Daytona have hosted races on their oval circuits and road courses over the past few years. Still, it isn’t as extreme as “The Last Great Colosseum” with races on dirt and concrete.
In 2021, Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in 51 years. The Food City Dirt Race was quite the spectacle, with dirt-track specialists Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell going into the weekend as heavy favorites.
Instead, it was 2015 NASCAR champion Joey Logano who emerged victorious at the end of the day. Logano is no doubt an elite driver, previously the winner of two Bristol Night Races, but he has limited experience racing on dirt.
The race had plenty of unexpected twists and turns, as did the weekend as a whole with Martin Truex Jr. emerging the surprise winner of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. Both the NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series returns in 2022 for a doubleheader weekend on April 16-17.
There were some challenges in 2021 with the track getting too wet and sticky due to being drenched with rain. Later, it was way too dusty when the track surface dried out in the afternoon sun. Despite that, the dirt races proved to be extremely popular with a chorus of cheers when it was announced BMS was doing it again in 2022.
A major change this time around is moving the races to the nighttime. It should cut down on the heavy dust, which was a major complaint of fans in 2021. It’s still dirt racing and dust is a part of it, but fans can adapt and enjoy a race truly unlike anything else on the NASCAR circuit.
There are other major races on the clay surface like the Bristol Dirt Nationals and the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models.
Once the dirt racing is done and the clay is removed, it reveals the concrete surface for which BMS has earned the nickname of the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
With laps averaging 130 mph around the .533-mile oval, it’s a challenge for man and machine. Add in 39 other maniacs hurling around the speedway at a dizzying pace and it can get out of control in a hurry.
It was certainly that way last September when Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick battled at the end of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Their feud opened the way for eventual Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to score his first Bristol victory.
The crazy finish pushed the race to the No. 1 ranking in veteran motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck’s “Was it a good race?” poll. In fact, four of the top six races in the poll entering the 2022 season are all Bristol races.
As good as the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was, most felt it wasn’t the best race of the weekend. That distinction belonged to the Food City 300 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It featured a classic ending with race winner A.J. Allmendinger and runner-up Austin Cindric both sliding across the finish line. It triggered a multi-car accident as the cars went into turn one.
Allmendinger’s car was so damaged that he couldn’t even drive it to victory lane. That came on the heels of a classic finish in the UNOH 200 as Chandler Smith scored his first NASCAR Truck Series victory.
It was arguably the most action-packed weekend in NASCAR history, but a great example of how each BMS weekend offers fans separate, but incredible experiences.