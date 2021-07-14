For the past week, former East Tennessee State basketball players have been back on campus preparing for the upcoming The Basketball Tournament, which gets underway this weekend.
The Bucketneers, a team that features nine ETSU basketball alumni, will hold an open practice Thursday from 6-8 p.m. inside Brooks Gym.
The team, coached by 2020 Southern Conference champion Joe Hugley, consists of former Bucs Isaac Banks, Tray Boyd, Desonta Bradford, T.J. Cromer, Tevin Glass, A.J. Merriweather and Courtney Pigram. Former ETSU player Dillon Reppart is the team’s general manager.
Between the group of the nine Bucs, they have accounted for 7,405 points and 583 wins, along with winning conference championships in 2007, 2009 2017 and 2020.
“Buc fans, we are excited to be back home and want to invite you to our open practice on Thursday,” Hugley said. “We have a team full of ETSU legends. This will be a great opportunity to get some inside access and see these guys compete, as they prepare to bring home another championship to Johnson City. We hope to see in Brooks Gym.”
Thursday’s practice is open to the general public. Fans will get the opportunity to interact with the players, take photos and get autographs. Following a scrimmage, there will also be a 3-point contest and other on-court fan promotions. TBT Bucketneers gear will be available for purchase, as well as an auction to be a “Coach of the Game” for Sunday’s tournament-opener.
The Bucketneers will make their TBT debut Sunday when they take on War Ready (Auburn Alumni). Tip-off is set for Noon in Charleston, W. Va., and the game is being televised on ESPN.
For more information on the TBT, visit thetournament.com.