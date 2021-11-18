Over the past five years, this will be the eighth meeting between region mates Elizabethton and Greeneville — and the last two in the playoffs have basically decided the Class 4A state football championship.
The Cyclones and Greene Devils meet in the state quarterfinals for the third straight season with Friday’s kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Two-time defending state champ Elizabethton is 10-1 with its lone loss against undefeated and No. 1-ranked Greeneville (12-0).
“If you win the regular-season game, you know you still probably have to play them again,” Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said. “If you lose, you fight like crazy to get back.
“It’s a great game. It brings out the best in both communities. I’ve said this 1,000 times: We’ve made them better and they made us better. It really is a tough rivalry game.”
Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlen said it isn’t just another contest.
“This game is what high school football is all about,” Spradlen said. “It’s two great football programs who are very supported by their communities. It says a lot and is great for East Tennessee football for these two programs to meet in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row. It is special that you can say the last four state champions in 4A are meeting in the quarterfinals.”
RECENT HISTORY
Greeneville won the state title in 2017 and 2018. Things changed in 2019 when the Cyclones won a 24-21 thriller in the regular season. In the playoffs Elizabethton won again, a tough 24-13 decision the Cyclones used as a springboard to their first state title since 1938.
Last year, Elizabethton blew out the Greene Devils 44-10 in the regular season, but had to fight, scratch and claw for a 24-20 win in the quarterfinals. The Cyclones again rolled to the state title.
Earlier this season it was Greeneville delivering the hammer-down win, a 42-12 victory with Mason Gudger rushing for 171 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
Greeneville owns four state titles in its school history, also winning in 2010 and 2011. The Cyclones have won three.
WHAT’S DIFFERENT?
When these teams met at Citizens Bank Stadium in early September, the Cyclones were without two key defenders.
Linebacker Blake Stewart was out with an injury and linebacker Eli Williams, a transfer from Bledsoe County, hadn’t yet gained his eligibility.
“They give us more depth at linebacker,” Witten said. “Blake was a part of two state championship teams, and Eli has played a lot of football. They are two guys who were key missing pieces in the first game. I don’t know how much of a difference they will make Friday night, but they give us more experience.”
Another thing that’s different for Elizabethton is the way it is playing on both sides of the ball. The Cyclones looked like a different team in their 45-7 win over Anderson County last week.
But Greeneville is a different bunch, too, as Witten pointed out.
“They’ve had a chance with their skill players to add some things to their offense,” Witten said. “You knew they were good, but now they’re even more explosive. They’ve added different wrinkles to get different guys the ball.
“Obviously the first time they beat us and they earned it. But at times we didn’t put up a good fight. We didn’t play hard every play. We can’t take one play off. We have to compete for 48 minutes.”
Improvements by the Cyclones haven’t gone unnoticed by Spradlen.
“Elizabethton was a really good football team the first time we played, and they have continued to get better,” Spradlen said. “I expect to see their best effort of the season.”
Spradlen said one of the keys to the game for his team is success on the ground.
“They have a great defensive line that shuts teams’ running games down,” Spradlen said. “We have to be able to run the ball to have success.”
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Elizabethton must solve a yet unsolved riddle in order to win this game.
The Greene Devils have scored at least 35 points in every game this season because opponents face a pick-your-poison dilemma. Gudger (1,545 yards rushing with 34 total touchdowns) is one of the state’s best big-play running backs, and the group of four receivers (Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Jaden Stevenson, Adjatay Dabbs, Mason Laws) have combined for 23 touchdowns. And quarterback Brady Quillen makes it all work together.
“If you load up to stop the run they beat you on the pass,” Witten said. “If you play in-between, you’re in no man’s land. And Quillen is the perfect guy for their offense. He runs it well and he’s accurate.”
Quillen has thrown for 2,038 yards and rushed for 243. He has accounted for 33 touchdowns. Gillespie has 34 catches for 831 yards and 11 touchdowns.
And Greeneville’s offensive line is good, too.
“They’re athletic and strong and they can move you,” Witten said. “A lot of times the box can be heavy and they still run the ball. There’s no doubt this is a really good football team across the board.”
ELIZABETHTON IS GOOD, TOO
The Cyclones’ answer starts with Bryson Rollins.
The senior has a chance to move into the No. 2 spot on the state’s all-time list for passing and rushing touchdowns combined in his career. He has 145, one short of second place.
This year, he has thrown for 1,416 yards with 20 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 1,115 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Teammate Cade Russell has 906 yards rushing with 10 scores. Receiver Jake Roberts has 832 yards and 19 total touchdowns.
“When you get in a game like this, it’s about how much production you have on offense and keeping Gudger and Gillespie on the sideline,” Witten said. “We have to sustain drives and play field position, but we have to stay aggressive, too, and push the ball down the field. Everything we asked of our kids was to get back to this point.”