The Milligan women’s soccer team opens its 2022 campaign Saturday at 2 p.m. against WVU Tech.
The Buffs were selected to finish sixth out of 15 teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference preseason poll. Milligan recorded its fourth straight winning season last fall and looks to continue its winning ways under new coach John Newbery.
Milligan is led by a trio of fifth-year players in defender Isabella Cranford, midfielder Alex Thomas and forward Ashlen Burch. Cranford is a two-time All-AAC honoree and Burch is a former All-AAC First Team selection.
MEN'S SOCCER
The men’s soccer team received a No. 20 national ranking in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Preseason Top 25. The Buffs were ranked all last season in the national polls, peaking at No. 9.
First-year coach Joe Barber inherits a number of all-conference honorees, including leading goal-scorer Jett Carter, first-team midfielder Luke Bennett and midfielder Simen Haraldstad.
Milligan is slated to open its season at home against WVU Tech on Monday. The Buffs’ nonconference schedule features high-profile matchups at No. 23 Georgia Gwinnett (Aug. 30) and No. 15 Dalton State (Sept. 3).
CYCLING
Milligan’s cycling team is the first to get its fall season underway as the Buffs head to Rock Hill, South Carolina, to compete in track cycling on Friday.
Milligan cycling will send a select group of riders to the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships on Sept. 8-11 in Indianapolis.
Last fall, Milligan finished fourth as a team at the track collegiate national championships with 11 podium appearances.
