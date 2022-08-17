Bella Cranford

Bella Cranford

 Dakota Hamilton

The Milligan women’s soccer team opens its 2022 campaign Saturday at 2 p.m. against WVU Tech.

The Buffs were selected to finish sixth out of 15 teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference preseason poll. Milligan recorded its fourth straight winning season last fall and looks to continue its winning ways under new coach John Newbery.

