Winning has been a universal theme for the Milligan University Buffaloes already this fall.
Despite a late start to the seasons and an early jump into Appalachian Athletic Conference competition, the Buffs have responded well and sit in great positions after one week.
A quick glance shows two undefeated cross country teams, two undefeated soccer teams and a volleyball team with only one loss. While it is still early, the Buffs are hopeful that these early positive results will translate into successful seasons.
DeWolf, Thacker lead Buffs to season-opening wins
Two dominating wins for Milligan’s cross country program highlighted the first week of the Buffs’ season. Seniors Avery DeWolf and Tim Thacker led their respective sides, with DeWolf winning individually by 18 seconds. In fact, DeWolf led a 1-2-3 finish for the women, as Gabrielle Mardis and Caitlin Dominy took second and third. The Buffs boasted seven of the top nine spots and all eight who competed finished in the top 12.
In the team scoring, Milligan won the five-team, 56-individual event by 28 points. Bekah Owen and Gracie Allen rounded out Milligan’s top five in fifth and seventh.
Thacker ran to the individual runner-up spot, leading the men’s side — which put three in the top four, five in the top nine and seven in the top 12. A freshman duo of Aaron Jones and Eli Cramer followed closely behind Thacker in third and fourth, while Andrew Burton and Jake Crow rounded of Milligan’s top five in seventh and ninth.
The course ran relatively slow due to last week’s heavy rain, but the Buffs still managed to post low times. DeWolf ran 18:51 to win the women’s 5k race while Thacker ran 20:39 to finish runner-up by nine seconds in the men’s four-mile race.
“I really like what I’m seeing out of both squads,” head coach Chris Layne said. “Arguably, these have the potential to be two of the best, but it’s going to come down to consistency in training, staying healthy and really securing the back half of our top 7. This is such a unique season and you really don’t know what’s sitting around the corner, so we’re just taking it one day at a time and working to control what we can control.”
Soccer teams undefeated through first week
Two matches, two wins, two shutouts describe the Milligan women’s soccer team after the first week of action.
Each win represented by total team efforts, the Buffs have six goals coming from six goal scorers, including one from freshman Ella Sawa and one from sophomore Hannah Chatterton. Sawa’s proved to be the match winner in the Buffs’ home-opening win against Point last Saturday, while Isabella Cranford scored the winner in the season opener at Bryan. Both matches were 3-0 results, and the Buffs currently sit atop
“I am really happy with our start to the season,” head coach Lisa Buckley said of the women’s team, “winning both games and two good performances. Team chemistry is great right now, and the girls are hungry to get better.”
The men’s team opening its season with a win and remains 1-0 heading into week No. 2. The result, a 3-1 victory at Bryan, saw Jan Kuepper and Victor Castel earn Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the week honors.
Kuepper led the defense with four saves and a few key defensive plays, while Castel fueled the offense with two goals. Castel’s first goal came just 50 seconds into his first collegiate match and set the tone for the Buffs, who continued to dominate the other 89 minutes.
Volleyball rebounds with win at Columbia
The Milligan volleyball team bounced back in multiple ways Saturday on the road when they topped Columbia in four sets. The Buffs rebounded from a tough season-opening defeat earlier last week, and they also bounced back after losing the opening set to Columbia.
Things indeed looked bleak for a brief moment as Milligan opened the season with a loss and stared at a 1-0 deficit in the second match of the season. But Carley Gregory, Layla Grant and company showed resilience to win the next three sets and even up their overall record at 1-1.
Gregory posted a match-high 15 kills along with five digs in the win, while Grant led the defense with 18 digs. Sydney Hurd and Taylor Pavich shared the setter duties with 26 and 13 assists, respectively.
“Considering we lost our spring season and haven’t played since last November, I have been extremely pleased with our team and our overall athleticism,” head coach Doneva Bays said. “We came into preseason excited for volleyball and in good condition. That has made it easier for us to concentrate on fundamentals of volleyball.”
Bays elaborated on how the team has adjusted to the unique season and how the team is coming together in the face of adversity.
“Due to the nature of not having any preseason scrimmages or games since we are doing conference only, we have had some adjustments to make to lineups and how we gel as a team, but I imagine everyone is going through those same issues. Overall, I am extremely pleased and excited to see how this team succeeds.”