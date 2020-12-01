ELIZABETHTON — Volunteer withstood a couple of Elizabethton second-half scoring runs and countered with one of its own Tuesday to take a non-conference boys basketball win at John L. Treadway Gym.
The Falcons (2-0) used balanced scoring and solid defense to hold on for a 60-52 win over Elizabethton.
The win was the second in as many nights for Volunteer.
Elizabethton took its only lead of the game by using a 10-0 scoring run to build a 38-35 advantage with 3:49 left in the third quarter. But Volunteer countered with one of its own.
The Falcons outscored Elizabethton 12-1 over the final 3:32 of the third quarter to build a 47-39 lead heading into the fourth.
Volunteer stretched the scoring run to 17-1 by putting up the first five points of the final quarter to build a 50-39 advantage at the 6:07 mark.
The Cyclones cut Volunteer’s lead to 50-47 with 3:41 left in the contest, thanks to an 8-0 run. But the Falcons outscored Elizabethton 10-5 in the final 3:08 of the game to preserve the win.
Despite the scoring runs from Elizabethton (0-2), Volunteer kept its composure and never seemed to hit the panic button.
“That was the impressive thing to me,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “They never had a panicked look on their face. They just kept right on playing and played through that stretch.
“That’s the nature of basketball. It’s a game of runs and you hope you’re the last one to make a run in close games.”
LONG BALL
Both teams kept things close by knocking down 3-point shots in the first half of the contest.
Volunteer, which held a 29-26 lead at the intermission, got six baskets from long range in the first two quarters with six in opening half.
Evan Berry had three treys, one in the first quarter and two in the second.
Bredin Minton scored two 3-pointers in the opening frame and Wes Lovelace added one in the second for the Falcons.
The Cyclones accounted for 12 of their 14 second-quarter points from behind the 3-point line.
Kaleb Hambrick scored three 3-pointers in the period for Elizabethton, while Brayden Phillips had the other one.
BY THE NUMBERS
Berry led Volunteer’s scorers with 17 points, while Eli Amyx and Minton added nine points apiece.
The Cyclones got 16 points from Hambrick and 15 more from William Willocks.
UP NEXT
Elizabethton is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 11 at Sullivan Central in a Three Rivers Conference contest, while Volunteer has two more games scheduled for the week.
The Falcons are slated to travel to West Greene on Thursday before returning home to host Daniel Boone Friday in the Big Seven Conference opener for both squads.