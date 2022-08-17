CHURCH HILL — In the first two years at Volunteer, Jesse McMillan has checked off a significant number of boxes from his to-do list.

End a 12-year losing streak to Hawkins County rival Cherokee? Check.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you