CHURCH HILL — In the first two years at Volunteer, Jesse McMillan has checked off a significant number of boxes from his to-do list.
End a 12-year losing streak to Hawkins County rival Cherokee? Check.
Finish with a winning record for the first time in almost two decades? Check.
Have the biggest team in your tenure the third year in? Check.
The Falcons made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2007, but lost on the road to Knox Fulton. The progress is incremental for the Church Hill crew and every step is one in the right direction.
“Every coach that comes into a job is going to try to change the culture,” said McMillan, who enters his third season. “It’s on the kids to go out there and do it, though. The only way to get the program where you want it to be is you have to compete with yourself.”
LOSS OF KEY PLAYERS
Volunteer did not graduate an enormous senior class but a few were key cogs in the wheel, most notably quarterback Garrison Barrett.
Senior Riley Littleton will replace his longtime friend under center and McMillan has confidence in his signal caller.
“We certainly didn’t lose a lot of seniors. I think we lost maybe 12,” McMillan said. “The ones we did lose were very valuable and gave us a lot of production.
“We feel good about Riley at quarterback. Garrison will probably be upset when he sees a few plays because we didn’t let him run as much. Riley is a really smart player and probably one of the smartest football kids I’ve ever been around.”
Another notable loss was Dawson Dykes, who was solid at running back but was more notable on defense.
“We’re probably going to be more by committee at running back this year,” he said. “Caden Lafollette is probably the top guy right now, but we moved John Ross in from wide receiver and he’s been getting a lot of reps.
“We’ve also got a freshman that we like in Austin Glass. He’s got a pretty good burst.”
BALANCING ACT
With the experienced Barrett calling the plays for a few years, the Volunteer offense developed into a dangerous unit that could hit the big play at the drop of a hat.
It’s probably going to be more balanced nowadays, but there still is the big play capability with senior Cason Christian on the outside.
“We’ve got Cason out there and that’s huge, but we’ve got to find some more guys that are going to stretch the field,” he said. “He doesn’t know it yet, but I think Aden Anderson is going to be the man there. He’s starting to figure it out and we really like him.”
McMillan is also high on junior tight end Grant Winegar.
“He’s really grown into a tremendous athlete. He finished sixth in the decathlon in track as a sophomore,” McMillan said. “If you could’ve seen him when he first came in, he’s totally different now.”
BIG MEN UP FRONT
One of the areas that football faithful in Church Hill will brag about going into the season is the size and strength of the offensive line.
“I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good. We’ve got some size for sure,” McMillan said. “We’ve also got some experience. Jeremiah Needham isn’t necessarily the biggest or strongest guy in the world, but he’s going to fight to get better.
“With Thomas (Galloway) and Jackson (Barrett), you know what you’re going to get. Those are two big guys that are going to push you around.”
OUTLOOK
Volunteer is in as tough of a league as anyone in the entire state. Greeneville and Elizabethton routinely run Region 1-4A and make deep runs into the postseason.
The Falcons may not be ready to take that giant step of being at the table of being with two of the state powers, but they did finish third last season.
“Both of them are going to be really good and both will be fighting tooth and nail to go to the 4A state final and possibly win it again,” he said. “As for the others in our league, they probably didn’t lose what we lost. In our league, it’s four others fighting for two spots.
“We’re going to have to play well, but we are talented enough to where we have a chance to finish third again.”