Talk about surprises: Volunteer is tied with two-time defending state champion Elizabethton for second place in Region 1-4A as the teams meet in Week 9.
That means a home playoff game is at stake.
“Our kids are looking at it as a great opportunity to go and compete against a very good football team,” Falcons coach Jesse McMillan said. “They are smart; they know how meaningful this game is. It might be the biggest game in our program’s history. We certainly realize we are going to have to play really well to beat them. But we’re excited, we haven’t backed down all year and I don’t think we will Friday.”
With both teams holding a league record of 2-1, the Falcons are 4-3 overall while Elizabethton — ranked No. 3 in the state — is 6-1.
“Volunteer has a good passing attack,” Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said. “The receivers run good routes, and the quarterback (Garrison Barrett) has a strong arm. They are playing well and playing with a lot of confidence.”
Barrett is second in Northeast Tennessee with 1,590 yards passing.
McMillan said he knows the Cyclones present problems.
“Shawn does a great job of finding ways to hurt you,” McMillan said. “Obviously, (quarterback) Bryson Rollins has given people problems for three years. He’s a winner who makes plays all the time.”
These teams haven’t played in 11 years and Volunteer’s last win came in 1991.
Tennessee High (2-4) at Daniel Boone (1-5)
For two teams that have combined to win just three of 12 games this season, this is an important mid-October contest.
The teams are tied for second place with marks of 1-1 in Region 1-5A.
“This game is extremely important for our conference,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The winner has a great opportunity to host a playoff game. We are excited to get to play at home, and we control our own destiny. This time of year, that is all you can ask.”
Morristown East (1-6) at West Ridge (5-2)
The Wolves catch the Hurricanes on a high note after East’s 42-7 win last week.
“They looked great against Cocke County and I am sure they gained confidence,” West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton said.
West Ridge has picked off nine passes this season, and could add to that total as East has thrown 20 this season. But East’s sturdy defensive line is also part of the equation against a West Ridge team that likes to run the ball.
“Their defensive line got after Science Hill,” Hilton said. “And although the score looked lopsided, SH actually just big-played them and scored on defense.”
Cherokee (2-3) at Morristown West (4-4)
Looking for their first region win, the Chiefs won’t get much sympathy from the Trojans as they have lost two straight games by a combined total of eight points.
Sullivan East (1-7) at Greeneville (8-0)
It doesn’t look good on paper as the Greene Devils are the state’s highest-scoring team (52 points per game) and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
West Greene (4-3) at Unicoi County (7-1)
First place in Region 1-3A is on the line, and the winner controls its own destiny to win the title.
The Blue Devils have won five of six meetings since they joined the same region in 2015. Unicoi is coming off a shutout loss to Cloudland while the Buffaloes enter with a two-game losing streak (Cloudland and Cherokee).
Hampton (5-1) at Cumberland Gap (4-4)
Because of COVID and the schedule, the Bulldogs haven’t won a game in almost a month.
So they are hungry, which may be bad news for the Panthers.
Unaka (5-2) at Cosby (0-6)
The Rangers haven’t enjoyed too many take-care-of-business games in October through the years, but that’s where they stand against the winless Eagles.
Johnson County (2-4) at South Greene (6-2)
Points have been at a premium this season for the Longhorns, who are averaging 11 per game.
That’s not a good recipe for success against a team that has scored 39 or more five times in its last six games.
Happy Valley (1-6) at Cloudland (6-1)
The Warriors have been held to single digits five times in seven games, but scored 12 and 24 in the last two weeks.
The Highlanders have held their opponents to just seven total points over the last two weeks and they were strong Class 3A opponents, West Greene and Unicoi County.