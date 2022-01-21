A local basketball player is part of a video that is going viral.
Rooty Ahrens, a fourth-grader at Fairmont Elementary School, is a member of a girls’ basketball team — Foe Nation out of Louisville, Kentucky — that won a boys’ division in a tournament in Lexington last weekend.
While girls beating the boys isn’t that unusual, this instance became noteworthy when one of the players’ mothers posted a video on TikTok. It had more than 700,000 views as of Friday morning.
“They’re making a big deal because they went up and won a boys’ division,” Rooty’s father, Jason Ahrens, said. “It's getting a lot of attention. I can honestly say this: that’s not unusual around here. It happens a lot at these local tournaments. This is like a mecca for girls’ basketball around here and it doesn’t get recognized. We’ve got a lot of great coaches and trainers. These people should be recognized for what they do.”
Rooty’s Kentucky team won a national tournament last year. In Lexington, they had to bow out of the girls’ championship game because it was scheduled at the same time as the boys’ final.
She plays locally for BigShots Elite and also plays on boys' basketball and soccer teams in the Tri-Cities.
“They don’t treat her any different than anybody else,” Ahrens said. “The parents, the kids on the teams, they treat her with so much respect. They respect her game. It’s a testament to how the parents raise their boys.”
On the 36-second video, Rooty can be seen making a short jump shot.
“Everybody’s making a big deal of girls beating boys in reading the comments,” Ahrens said. “I’m glad. It’s fun to get that attention. But for me, it’s just like it’s nothing new around here.”