East Tennessee State is in the market for a new women’s basketball coach.
The university announced Monday that Brittney Ezell would not return for a ninth season. Ezell posted a 105-132 record over eight seasons at ETSU.
“Earlier this morning I met with Coach Brittney Ezell regarding the future of our ETSU women’s basketball program. Coach and I both agreed that moving forward it will be best for another head coach to lead the program,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said in a statement. “Brittney Ezell has poured herself into this program and our university over the past eight years, and I thank Coach for her dedicated service to ETSU Athletics and our women’s basketball program. She is an excellent ambassador for ETSU and the sport of women’s basketball.”
Ezell’s tenure at ETSU began on May 8, 2013. Her last team went 4-16. One of those wins was a surprising upset of top-seeded Samford in last week's Southern Conference tournament.
The search for the next coach will begin immediately.