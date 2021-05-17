ERWIN — While not the prettiest of starts for the Unicoi County baseball team, Monday’s Region 1-AA semifinal at Baxter Field turned into an offensive clinic by the Blue Devils as they knocked off Chuckey-Doak 13-3 in five innings.
Unicoi (19-12) moves into Wednesday’s championship against either Greeneville or Sullivan South.
Chuckey-Doak is eliminated.
“(Chuckey-Doak) had it figured out in the first inning with their bunt placement and a left-handed pitcher on the mound,” Unicoi coach Chad Gillis said. “When you come out and score 10 runs in the bottom of the first, that alleviates some of that worry.”
The Erwin crew got a stellar game from sophomore catcher Valentin Batrez, who went 2 for 2 with two home runs, five RBIs and a walk.
“(Batrez) has been great all year both offensively and defensively,” Gillis said. “His approach at the plate is like none other. He’s just 15 and a sophomore. He sets the example for the others.”
Batrez hit a walk-off, two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth to send Unicoi to its first regional title game in six years. He’s not too shabby behind the dish either, proving quick on the release — which he demonstrated by gunning down Jaylen Willett trying to steal third in the second inning.
Jordan Bridges and Lucas Slagle each had a pair of RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Travis Whitson, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, got the win on the mound, throwing 74 pitches and striking out six batters.
His day didn’t get off to a dazzling start, though.
Chuckey-Doak’s first three batters reached base and two of them were via a bunt. All three eventually scored and it looked like the Black Knights were going to have their way with the hard-throwing lefty.
Whitson settled in after the opening frame and allowed just one hit the rest of the way. His offense backed him up, too, as the Devils quickly answered with 10 runs — including a three-run Batrez homer.
“We came in with a good approach saying that we were going to come in and score as many runs as possible in the first inning,” Batrez said. “We were going to make them work.”
Every Unicoi player got at least one hit and the Blue Devils were an impressive 5 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Unicoi tallied 12 hits and only left four runners on base.
“I’m excited to be in this spot,” Whitson said. “I’m glad to be a part of this program and I look forward to being a part of it in the future.”
Chuckey-Doak (13-13) starting pitcher Connor Lammons was pegged with the loss after lasting just two-thirds of an inning and allowing eight runs, six of which were earned.
Black Knights leadoff hitter Willett tallied two hits on the day.