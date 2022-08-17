With 20 seniors on the roster, including nine on the first-string defense, Daniel Boone football coach Jeremy Jenkins is hoping for big things this season on the brand new artificial turf at Nathan Hale Stadium.
“We’ve got a lot of leadership at every level,” Jenkins says. “We’ve got a lot of pieces. We’ve just got to get them going all at the same time. I really like our skill kids. We’ve get a lot of depth.”
Luke Jenkins will get the nod at quarterback for the Trailblazers, who rallied from a tough start to win the Region 1-5A championship last year. The 6-foot-3 junior threw eight touchdown passes last year after taking over the position full time.
“He’s always had the tools,” Coach Jenkins said. “I think for him, just playing relaxed and getting off to a good start is important. He’s really had a really good offseason.
“He’s grown a little bit. He can sling that thing. He can pull that thing down and get those tough yards, and if you want to if you want to run up inside, he can do that as well. Any time sophomores are thrown into the ring of fire, you’re going to have some growing pains. He took it in stride.”
Aiden Riner (6-3, 205, Jr.), Braiden Blankenship (6-1, 175, Jr.) and Hagan Edwards (6-2, 195, Sr.) will see plenty of action at tailback.
Landon Kirkpatrick (5-9, 155, Sr.) is expected to be the top receiver.
Jackson Utsman (5-11, 160, Jr.), who made the biggest catch of the year last season, is back at receiver as well. Utsman hauled in a 51-yard reception on fourth-and-31 to help Boone to an improbable playoff victory over Knox Halls.
Brogan Jones (5-11, 175, Sr.) will also be in the lineup at receiver.
The offensive line is led by two-year starters Jonathan Sullivan (6-0, 265, Sr.) and Luke Scott (6-6, 235, Sr.). Bradyn Nickles (6-4, 375, Sr.) is the big man up front.
The offensive line will be missing 255-pound junior Keegan Kilgore, who went down with a torn ACL in a spring scrimmage and will miss the season.
“We don’t have as many, but we’ve got some quality there,” Jenkins said about his offensive line. “We’ve just got to get a little bit more depth.”
The offense might have some pressure taken off of it by the skills of the Trailblazers’ kicker. Ben Shrewsberry (6-4, 170, Sr.) is expected to be one of the top place-kickers in the state this season.
Shrewsberry, who also punts and kicks off, was 4 for 6 on field goals last year with a long of 44 yards.
“What may set us apart from everybody is our kicker,” Jenkins said. “He’s a four-year guy. He kicks off, he punts, he’s extra points and field goals. If we can get him in range, we like our chances.”
When Jenkins was asked what Shrewsberry’s range was, he said “He says he feels good 50 and in. I feel good too, because if he misses it and it rolls into the end zone, they get it on the 20.”
Jones, Blankenship and Rylan Trout will be the main return men.
“We really like our special teams,” Jenkins said. “Any time you’ve got good skill players, it’s good. We really like our return game.”
Defensively, the Trailblazers will rely on an experienced group of linebackers to set the tone. Edwards and Henry Hamlin (6-3, 220, Jr.) will be joined by Blankenship to form a formidable line backing corps.
Nickles and Scott will be on a defensive line that will also have Jake Davenport (6-3, 185, Sr.) and Dalton Cloyd (6-2, 1215, Sr.).
Riner, Jones, Trout, Kirkpatrick and Mikey Ramirez (6-1, 185, Sr.) make up the secondary.
Jackson Young (5-11, 165, Jr.) will also see action.
Aiden will play some at defensive back, but Jenkins said he’d rather save him for offense.
Overall, Jenkins is looking for a big year if his team can get off to a good start and take care of the ball.
“Our goal going in is always to win the conference and to host a playoff game,” Jenkins said. “This bunch, we’ve been to the quarterfinals twice. We would love to be one of the ones to get a little further than that. If we stay healthy, I think we have a chance.”
