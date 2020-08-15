Seniors. Thirteen of them.
Dobyns-Bennett has one of the best ingredients for success: experience.
“They have worked for four years,” said head coach Tony Weaver. “It’s a great opportunity. It helps with maturity and knowing what to do.”
The Lady Indians open their season at home Tuesday against Tennessee High at 6 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett will count on several players to deliver key performances this season. In that mix are midfielder Kinzee Mounger and defenders Emilee Lane and Annabeth Parker.
“Kinzee is a hard-nosed, bring-your-lunch-bucket type of player,” Weaver said. “She gives you everything she’s got. She’s one of those kids you never worry about effort.
“Emilee is very unselfish. She plays in the back, but could move to midfield. She distributes the ball really well. She’s a playmaker. Annabeth was all-district last year. She’s very quick and knows the game.”
In goal will be junior Ellie Nash, another all-district performer in 2019.
“We’re thrilled to have her back,” Weaver said. “She is solid. I think she will have a good year. She’s a winner.”
Up front, the Lady Indians will count on Blaire Barrett, Madeline Lyons and Macee Pickup. Also in the mix are freshmen Maggie Fleming, London Taylor and Mia McClain.
Also in the back are Maddie France and Caitlyn Wallace. In the midfield mix are Tayla Holt, Anna Kate Breeding, Emma True, and Grace Schmidt.
Weaver said one thing the girls need to concentrate on is transition.
“We need to transition better from the defensive third to the offensive third,” he said. “If we get that down, I think we can play with other teams in the high echelon.”
The Lady Indians play host to Sullivan Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. They will get their first shot at Science Hill on Sept. 22 at Tipton Stadium in Johnson City.