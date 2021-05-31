Experience Prep Academy founder Patrick Grayson has been hot on the recruiting trail.
Grayson, who served as a volunteer assistant under George Pitts at King University in 2015-16, has brought kids from as far away as Michigan and Florida to the Johnson City-based post-graduate program.
According to the website, the program is designed to promote elite basketball training, achievement and exposure. James Jordan is the program’s shining star, playing at Division I Kent State. Cameron George, a former William Blount High School star, is now trying to make it as a walk-on at ETSU.
Grayson is searching far and wide to try to bring the right players into the program.
“There’s a lot of research and a lot of work outside of basketball,” Grayson said. “It’s talking to people, coaches nationwide, looking at Twitter, Instagram. It’s thousands of hours just like if you’re at King or anywhere else putting the work in. It’s the same job if I was recruiting at a university except we’re trying to get kids to make an investment to go post-grad.”
One of those kids in the program is Noah Gwinn, a 6-foot-7 player from Liberty, South Carolina. He plays the 3 and 4 positions. He had some looks coming out of high school, but no scholarship offers with an 18 ACT score.
Like others in the program, he’s working to improve academically as well as athletically.
“We’re working to get our test scores up to make us more marketable for colleges,” he said. “This program has helped get me exposure. It’s helped changing my body, developing as a person and a player. It opened my eyes to how many people out here can hoop outside of the bubble you’re in. You get to experience high-level talent.”
Experience Prep’s schedule last season included Walters State, the Milligan JV team and high-profile teams like IMG Academy and Oak Hill Academy. Gwinn found it was a much higher caliber of competition than what he faced in high school.
“People tell you how great you are in high school,” he said. “Then you come out here and play against all-stars every game.”
There was also team bonding as a family. Gwinn particularly enjoyed a Myrtle Beach tournament, which he said was so much fun on and off the court.
Brieydon Gilliam, who played at Cherokee and then his senior year at Daniel Boone, recently signed with the program. He is looking to improve his game by facing bigger, stronger athletes than those he saw on the local prep scene.
“It looks like a good program where I can continue my dreams,” Gilliam said. “Hopefully one day, I will play Division I basketball. I’m looking to get quicker, better defensively, and am excited to play against a better level of competition.”