At the end of February, the East Tennessee State women’s track and field team finished 15 points behind champion Samford at the Southern Conference championships.
The Bucs finished runner-up for the second time in the last three seasons as they totaled 146½ points, the most by an ETSU women’s team at the SoCon indoor meet.
That may not seem all that impressive, but considering it was the closest margin of victory that seven-time defending champion Samford has had over that period, it shows that big things are on the horizon for ETSU on both the men’s and women’s side.
“As a former team captain of two NCAA championship teams, there is just a different level of discipline, accountability, sacrifice, execution and motivation needed to be successful at this level,” ETSU associate head coach Hassaan Stamps said. “(ETSU Director of Track & Field/Cross Country George) Watts has set the goal to take a bus to the NCAA regional championships in Bloomington and that is not only our goal, it is our collective aim.”
Stamps, who coaches sprints, hurdles and relays at ETSU, is also a key player in the youth track & field scene, co-founding and directing the Johnson City Speed Freaks.
Stamps’ credentials as a student-athlete are extensive. While at the University of Tennessee, he earned five All-American certificates and was named the SEC Track & Field Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2001.
“As far as youth and high school track through the club, we have helped the community understand that the sport is a national phenomenon. It has a real indoor season and summer season where young people travel the country to hone their craft. The Junior Olympic Games was a godsend to us because those athletes get exposure and experience.”
ALL VOL
Stamps was an integral part of the NCAA outdoor national championship team in 2001 and the indoor title squad from 2002 for Tennessee. He will be part of the “All Vol” weekend on Friday at the Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track, where the team will be recognized.
The Vols during that same span won the SEC outdoor championships in both 2001 and 2002. Tennessee was under the direction of Watts at the time.
“Honestly, it’s going to be a humbling moment for me. It has been 20 years in the making and it feels good to come home and share this experience with my family, wife and son,” Stamps said. “Tennessee had a large part in developing the man I am today and it was there that they instilled many valuable lessons.”
CHANGING PERSPECTIVE
It should come as no surprise that the women’s program at ETSU has turned out some of its best results in recent years on the bigger stages.
Take Nicole Johnson, for example. She won her third consecutive indoor conference title in the 60-meter dash, clocking 7.52 seconds.
Johnson wasn’t the only Buc to defend gold as Genevieve Schwarz won the mile with a time of 4:51.72, which was a full second faster than the second-place finisher.
In the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay team of Hannah Burkhart, Johnaida Eliscar, Lindsay Cooper and Jessica Lord turned in the fastest performance, finishing with a time of 3:53.96.
The win snapped Samford’s three-year run winning the event.
“It was a complete team effort as we scored in 16 of the 17 events — and 21 of 25 athletes competing in the meet scored,” Stamps said. “The women’s team has an amazing opportunity in front of them. I was raised to speak things into existence and we are speaking on winning every day in our meetings, on team emails at every practice. The culture is changing.”
GROWING THE YOUTH
Youth track & field is hugely popular around the country.
The Speed Freaks recently sent their first two athletes to the New Balance Indoor National Championships in New York City.
Jaden Stevenson, who runs for Greeneville, made finals in both the 60 and the long jump.
“These amazing athletes got to travel to New York for the first time in their lives,” Stamps said. “The pure joy and excitement of seeing our club members experience the bright lights of Times Square is the epitome of what our club has been established.”
The growth of the youth club is already paying dividends as all four of the seniors last year received college scholarships.
Stamps is no magician, but his social media handle on Instagram is @the_alchemist_coach. You can also follow the Johnson City Speed Freaks on Instagram, which can be found with the handle @johnsoncityspeedfreaks.
“When you serve first, blessings come in abundance and they overflow,” Stamps said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”