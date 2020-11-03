East Tennessee State’s Serrel Smith, a transfer from Maryland, will be able to play this season for the Bucs.
Smith received a waiver from the NCAA on Tuesday, according to sources close to the program.
The 6-foot-4 guard played in 61 games for Maryland. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
ETSU earlier received a waiver for Ty Brewer, a transfer forward from Southeastern Louisiana.
Smith’s waiver leaves Kansas State transfer Davis Sloan, a point guard, as the only player still awaiting word from the NCAA.
STILL IN QUARANTINE
The Bucs’ schedule says the season starts Nov. 25 at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida, but the team hasn’t been practicing after being forced into quarantine when more than one person in the program tested positive for COVID-19.
Three weeks from the season opener, the team was still in quarantine on Tuesday. The school has offered no timeline on when the players can be expected to return to practice.
OPENING TOURNEY
The Bucs’ first-round opponent in the Gulf Coast Showcase will be Abilene Christian, a school from the Southland Conference. The Wildcats went 20-11 last year, 15-5 in the Southland.
Abilene Christian was seeded second in the conference tournament in March and received a bye into the semifinals. The remainder of the tournament was canceled on March 12.
Abilene Christian made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, losing to Kentucky.
The Gulf Coast tournament runs Nov. 25-27. Other first-round matchups in the tournament are Middle Tennessee State vs. Akron, Austin Peay vs. Omaha and Indiana State vs. East Carolina.
The winners will play in the semifinals on Nov. 26 and the championship game is set for Nov. 27. Each team will play three games.
The tournament has a new logo and it features the coronavirus-era name “Beach Bubble.”
The official announcement of the tournament’s field is expected to come Wednesday.
IN ATTENDANCE
ETSU is planning on having some fans at its home games at Freedom Hall this season.
An email sent out to season ticket holders says “In order to comply with CDC recommendations, the capacity of Freedom Hall will be limited and physical distancing measures will be implemented in all seating areas. … In consultation with the City of Johnson City and university leadership, the details of these plans are still being finalized and will be shared with season ticket holders in the near future.”
Seat assignments will be based on “donor rank,” a points system that awards people who give to the athletic program.
The expectation is that between 20 and 25 percent capacity will be allowed. Freedom Hall holds a little more than 6,000 fans for basketball. ETSU led the Southern Conference in attendance last season with an average of 4,706 while going 16-1 in home games.