East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay will have his full arsenal at his disposal when the season opens next week.
The NCAA has ruled that David Sloan, a transfer from Kansas State, will be eligible to play for the Bucs this season. Sloan and ETSU had asked for a waiver, meaning Sloan wouldn't have to sit out a year as per NCAA rules. That waiver was initially denied, but the NCAA reversed course on Thursday.
Sloan average 5.2 points per game for Kansas State. The 6-foot-2 senior point guard started nine games and scored a season-high 17 points against Kansas.
Sloan was the third ETSU player to receive the waiver. Ty Brewer (Southeastern Louisiana) and Serrel Smith (Maryland) also will be able to play this season.