ETSU men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay announced Thursday the Buccaneers have heard from the NCAA that freshman guard Marcus Niblack has been cleared to play.
“We received word from the NCAA and our compliance office that Marcus Niblack has been cleared to return to competition,” said Coach Shay. “We want to thank everyone for their hard work in getting this matter resolved. We are excited to have Marcus back on the court as he makes us deeper at the guard spot.”
Niblack has totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in nine games for ETSU this season.
The Bucs open a four-game homestand Saturday when ETSU takes on Furman.