Poland's Adrian Meronk celebrates with his partner Melania Bobrowicz during the Australian Open golf championship at Victoria golf course in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Poland's Adrian Meronk drinks a bottle of champagne after winning the Australian Open golf championship at Victoria golf course in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Winner Poland's Adrian Meronk, right, shakes hands with Australia's Adam Scott after winning the Australian Open golf championship at Victoria golf course in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
MELBOURNE, Australia — A superb 40-foot eagle putt from off the back of the last green was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club.
Allowed the luxury of strolling down the last hole with a three-shot lead, the East Tennessee State graduate stretched the winning advantage to five shots to cap a superb 4-under 66 on Sunday.
It completed a relaxing week for Poland’s first winner as he stayed with relatives of his partner nearby and was able to walk to the course each day to shoot 73-66-63-66 to become the first European to win the title since Rory McIlroy in 2013.
Meronk, who broke through with his Irish Open victory this year, was too steady for Australian playing partners Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Scott finished second at 9 under with Lee another shot back in third place.
West Australian Haydn Barron similarly holed a monster putt for eagle at the last to share fourth place with Spain’s Alejandro Canizares at 7 under.
“I’m super excited and to finish like that on the 18th hole is just unreal. I’m so grateful, thank you for all the support and I enjoyed this week so much,” Meronk said.
“I felt really good again today. I kept doing what I’ve done the last two days and it worked pretty well. I’m super proud of myself, proud of my team and super happy right now."
Meronk was rock-steady after grabbing the lead with birdies at the first two holes in stark contrast to his Australian playing companions. Scott made his move on the back nine with a three-meter birdie putt at the 12th to cut the lead to two and then scrambled a par at the next after missing the green with his approach shot.
Meronk’s only mistake came at the 13th when a punched approach shot from light rough found a greenside bunker and he failed to get up and down for par.
But he immediately bounced back with a birdie at the next hole to restore a two-shot buffer to Scott. The Australian’s quest for another national title to match his 2009 victory ended when he pushed his drive right at the 17th hole. It forced him to use a provisional ball, signing for a double bogey and allowing Meronk to make a stress-free walk down the 18th hole.
Meronk, who began the week ranked 56th in the world, will move up when the new rankings come out Sunday night. The top 50 at the end of the year secure an invitation to the Masters in April. He's ranked second on the DP World Tour after two events for the recently begun 2023 season. He finished eighth in Europe last year.