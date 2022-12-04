MELBOURNE, Australia — A superb 40-foot eagle putt from off the back of the last green was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club.

Allowed the luxury of strolling down the last hole with a three-shot lead, the East Tennessee State graduate stretched the winning advantage to five shots to cap a superb 4-under 66 on Sunday.

