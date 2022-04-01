The East Tennessee State women's tennis team beat Charlotte 4-3 on Friday at the Dave Mullins Tennis Center.
Daniela Rivera earned the clinching point with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Emma Wilkins at No. 5 singles. The 49ers were ranked No. 52 in the country coming into the match.
The Bucs are now 13-7 and play host to Samford on Sunday at 11 a.m.. Charlotte fell to 13-5.
RESULTS
Singles
Laylo Bakhodirova (ETSU) def. Margaux Maquet (CLT) 6-4, 6-0
Alejandra Morales (ETSU) def. Ruxi Schech (CLT) 6-2, 6-2
Rocio Safont (CLT) def. Fernanda Carvajal (ETSU) 6-2, 6-3
Lucia Quiterio (CLT) def. Emilia Alfaro (ETSU) 6-2, 6-3
Daniela Rivera (ETSU) def. Emma Wilkins (CLT) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5
Yunuen Elizarraras (ETSU) def. Kaavya Sawhney (CLT) 7-6 (11-9), 6-2
Doubles
Lucia Quiterio/Margaux Maquet (CLT) def. Laylo Bakhodirova/Alejandra Morales (ETSU) 6-3
Ruxi Schech/Kaavya Sawhney (CLT) def. Emilia Alfaro/Mayya Gorbunova (ETSU) 6-1
Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera (ETSU) vs. Rocio Safont/Lucie Petruzelova (CLT) 3-4, unfinished