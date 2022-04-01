The East Tennessee State women's tennis team beat Charlotte 4-3 on Friday at the Dave Mullins Tennis Center.

Daniela Rivera earned the clinching point with a  7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Emma Wilkins at No. 5 singles. The 49ers were ranked No. 52 in the country coming into the match.

The Bucs are now 13-7 and play host to Samford on Sunday at 11 a.m.. Charlotte fell to 13-5. 

RESULTS

Singles

Laylo Bakhodirova (ETSU) def. Margaux Maquet (CLT) 6-4, 6-0

Alejandra Morales (ETSU) def. Ruxi Schech (CLT) 6-2, 6-2

Rocio Safont (CLT) def. Fernanda Carvajal (ETSU) 6-2, 6-3

Lucia Quiterio (CLT) def. Emilia Alfaro (ETSU) 6-2, 6-3

Daniela Rivera (ETSU) def. Emma Wilkins (CLT) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Yunuen Elizarraras (ETSU) def. Kaavya Sawhney (CLT) 7-6 (11-9), 6-2

Doubles

Lucia Quiterio/Margaux Maquet (CLT) def. Laylo Bakhodirova/Alejandra Morales (ETSU) 6-3

Ruxi Schech/Kaavya Sawhney (CLT) def. Emilia Alfaro/Mayya Gorbunova (ETSU) 6-1

Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera (ETSU) vs. Rocio Safont/Lucie Petruzelova (CLT) 3-4, unfinished

