A year after giving Tennessee a major scare, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is about to give it another try.
The Bucs travel to Knoxville for the teams’ 25th meeting Tuesday. Tip-off at Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 7 p.m.
Tennessee leads the series 23-1 and has won the last 22 games against the Bucs.
Last year, the Bucs just about got a big upset. With Tennessee visiting Johnson City just for the second time, the Bucs got 41 points from Eric Overton-Haynes and battled until the end of a 72-68 loss to the Vols.
Overton-Haynes is now departed, having transferred to Kansas, and the Bucs have a roster full of inexperience. With four players returning from last season’s team, five freshmen and a handful of transfers, ETSU opened the season with a 62-56 victory at Longwood on Saturday.
Brittney Ezell is in her eighth season as ETSU’s coach and she says heading into what can be considered the lion’s den won’t change the way her team approaches the game.
“I think we’ve overcome the fear of the name on the jersey with as many times as we’ve played them, as many times as we’ve played these top level teams,” Ezell said. “I don’t think we’re going to be defeated before we walk on the floor. I don’t think they’re taking us lightly by any stetch, but I don’t think we’re going to go in intimidated either.”
The Lady Vols’ original season opener against Florida A&M was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Instead, they opened with an 87-47 victory over Western Kentucky. Junior wing Rae Burrell led Tennessee with 18 points and a career-high seven assists.
Kellie Harper is in her second year as Tennessee’s coach. She went 21-10 in her first season.
Jakhyia Davis, a 6-foot-3 freshman center from Knoxville, led the Bucs in their opener, coming off the bench for 13 points and five rebounds. Another Knoxville-area player, Middle Tennessee State transfer Mykia Dowdell, added 12 points in her first game after sitting out last season because of NCAA transfer rules.
The Bucs committed 32 turnovers in the opening win and that could pose a problem against Southeastern Conference-caliber opponents.
“We’re going to work hard on us,” Ezell said. “That has to be the focus for the rest of the year — us. Regardless of who we’re playing, regardless of where we are, regardless of how many players we’ve got. Focus on us. That’s the only thing we can control, our effort and attitude and the way they handle each other.”
Attendance has been limited to 4,000 people for all events at Thompson-Boling Arena until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s 18 percent of the arena’s capacity.
After the game, the Bucs will get a week off before playing the following Tuesday at Vanderbilt.
Ezell also announced that her team’s home opener, scheduled for Dec. 12 against Presbyterian, has been canceled.