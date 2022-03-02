ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Normally a team with East Tennessee State’s record shouldn’t be optimistic, let alone confident.
But the Bucs are a little bit of both as they enter this week’s Southern Conference women’s basketball tournament.
ETSU, seeded seventh in the eight-team field, faces No. 2 Wofford at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The Bucs beat the Terriers a week ago, handing them just their third conference loss of the season.
A closing loss to Furman left ETSU 6-21 overall, 5-9 in the SoCon. Four of those wins came in the last eight games, giving the young squad that suffered through a 13-game losing streak earlier in the season a glimmer of hope.
“I’m very proud of them for sticking with it,” said ETSU coach Simon Harris, whose team was 1-14 at one point. “The only way to work out of that I think is with energy and optimism and adhering to what it is that has to be done, not what you want to do, through the course of the day. So I’m very proud of them for buying into that and realizing we just want them to succeed the best they can and they’re now doing it.”
ETSU freshman guard Courtney Moore was chosen to the All-SoCon third team. She averages 9.0 points a game and had 26 in the win over Wofford. Carli Hooks leads the team in scoring at 10.1 points per game.
The Bucs held Wofford’s leading scorer Jacki Carman to eight points in the last meeting. She was 2 of 10 on 3-pointers that day.
“You can try to mitigate the effect that she has, but she’s such a good player,” Harris said. “She seemed to be somewhat frustrated but she worked her way out of it.”
Carman, a senior guard, averages 12.3 points a game. Lilly Hatton averages 10.0. Niyah Lutz averages 9.3 and is shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.
The winner of Thursday’s game gets the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 3 Furman and No. 6 Chattanooga. The championship game is set for Sunday at noon.
The tournament champion earns the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Mercer is the defending champ and has won three of the last four titles.