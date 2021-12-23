It was a frustrating start to the Christmas break for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
Giving up a pair of big runs against St. Bonaventure, the Lady Bucs came up short in a 56-49 loss Thursday afternoon at Brooks Gym.
The Bucs rallied from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to pull within three with less than a minute to go. However, four free throws by Asianae Johnson and Maddie Dziezgowski iced the game for the Lady Bonnies (8-3).
It was the ninth straight loss for the Bucs (1-12).
“Those runs you can’t anticipate happening,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. “My biggest disappointment is we started the game down 7-0. We play even from that point, but it’s a seven-point game. Our approach needs to change where we control what we can from the jump. It’s having the belief in yourself instead of letting other people dictate what it is.”
As Harris mentioned, the Bonnies scored the first seven points of the game before ETSU rallied to take a 14-13 lead right before the end of the first quarter. ETSU pulled out to a 25-17 lead in the second quarter on a 3-point shot by Abby Carrington off a fast break.
However, St. Bonaventure ended the half on a 13-2 run to take a 28-27 lead into the intermission. Another Bonnies run, 16-0 over nearly a six-minute stretch, helped give them them a 48-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
Courtney Moore drove the lane for the first basket of the fourth quarter as ETSU started its comeback. She ended a team-best 11 points as the Bucs outscored the Bonnies 9-1 over the first six minutes of the final period.
Sarah Thompson, the former Gate City standout, and Aaliyah Vananda each ended with 10 points. All three of ETSU’s leading scorers were freshmen guards.
Jakhyia Davis, ETSU’s 6-3 post player, had nine points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds.
“That’s so awesome for her. We’ve been having conversations about her elevating her play,” Harris said. “She’s had the opportunity to do so and she’s really capitalizing on it.”
Johnson paced St. Bonaventure with 16 points. Tori Harris and Dziezgowski each finished with 14. Tianna Johnson added nine points and nine rebounds.
ETSU was hampered by 16 turnovers, which resulted in the Bonnies scoring eight more points off them. The Bucs had just four attempts at the free-throw line.
“Some of those cross-court passes drive you crazy. We have continual conversations about doing the things that we practice,” Harris said. “You have some turnovers and they make you pay for them. We have some indecision and confusion. That happens when you’re playing some young women who are earning more time, but we will clean that up.”
NEXT UP
ETSU hopes to clean it up when it hosts Lynchburg College on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. St. Bonaventure is scheduled to host St. Joseph’s on New Year’s Day.