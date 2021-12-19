For the East Tennessee State women, it’s a chance to play one of the iconic programs in women’s college basketball on the court that has hosted the sport’s legends.
The Bucs (1-10) take on No. 7 Tennessee (9-1) Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena on the court named for legendary coach Pat Summitt.
It’s been a rough stretch for ETSU in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. But regardless of the record, coach Simon Harris explained it’s always special when a team can play the Lady Vols.
“As a basketball purist, it’s one of those places that you always want to be in,” Harris said. “It’s a nationally recognized facility. To actually coach on the same floor that Pat Summitt did, it’s humbling.
“It’s the same for the players to think about all the great players that have been on that court. With our team, there are a bunch of Tennessee kids and it’s a place they all dreamed of playing at.”
However, the Lady Vols aren’t looking to fulfill any hopes of an ETSU upset. Tennessee is looking to get back on track after a 74-63 loss to No. 3 and defending national champion Stanford on Saturday.
It already promised to be a tough task for ETSU, which recently dismissed guards Jalia Roberts and Kaia Upton for what was described as violating team rules. Roberts was the team’s leading scorer at 11.9 points per game. Despite not playing the last four games, Roberts and Upton are still listed as the team’s assists leaders with 20 each.
Their absence means others now fill their roles.
“We’re going forward with the people we have,” Harris said. “Everybody’s role has increased and it was great to see Abby Carrington have a better approach to things and look more confident. When you’re thrust into those minutes, you never know how it’s going to go. I’ve been so proud of her.
“Courtney Moore has really stepped up and done a great job. Jakhyia Davis is doing better with more minutes and more opportunity. She’s working hard, trying to figure it out. Sarah Thompson lost some minutes here and there, but she’s working her way back in. I’ve been so proud of her effort level.”
Even with the best effort, Tennessee presents major matchup problems. It’s particularly the case with 6-foot-2 junior guard Jordan Horston and 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key.
Horston leads the Lady Vols at 16 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Key is a force inside with 9.7 rebounds per game and 38 blocks, more than the rest of the team combined. She hails from the Raleigh, North Carolina, area that is also home to Harris. She’s someone the coach is well familiar with.
“She comes from an amazing family. I’ve watched her blossom and have seen her play for such a long time,” Harris said. “I saw her high school games, her middle school games. It’s so good to watch her thrive. We will have to do what we can to go in there and compete.”
Tennessee has a couple of graduate students — guard Jordan Walker and forward Alexus Dye — also in the starting lineup along with talented sophomore Tess Darby. The Lady Vols, with four of five starters over 6 foot tall, scored early season wins over ranked teams in Texas and Virginia Tech.
“It’s a touch matchup for anybody with the size they have,” Harris said. “But it’s fun with those top-10 matchups because you’re seeing what you’re trying to build toward. I’m really excited about it.”