WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It wasn’t a good morning for the East Tennessee State University women’s basketball team.
Playing an early contest against Wake Forest, the Bucs fell victim to the Jewel Spear show as she rocked home 40 points in a 90-58 decision at LJVM Coliseum on Monday.
ETSU slipped to 1-9 on the season while the ACC’s Demon Deacons improved to 9-1.
Spear had her way, hitting 10 of 17 shots from 3-point land and 14 of 25 overall. She also totaled three assists.
Courtney Moore stood strong for ETSU, totaling a career-high 18 points with a 4-for-12 showing from 3-point land. Moore also had four assists and a pair of steals. The Bucs recorded seven steals in the game and were 10 for 10 from the free throw line, the first time this season they have enjoyed a perfect free throw percentage
The Bucs started strong, holding even with a 12-12 first quarter. And by halftime it was still a contest as the Demon Deacons carried only a 35-29 edge.
It was a different story in the third quarter with Wake outscoring the Bucs 27-12 to take command of the game.
ETSU's Jamir Huston chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds while Carly Hooks and Abby Carrington each added 11 points. Carrington was 3 for 3 from behind the arc.
For Wake Forest, Malaya Cowles finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and was 9 of 9 from the field. Demeara Hinds added seven points and 12 rebounds while Alyssa Andrews chipped in with 11 rebounds. Reagan Conley totaled 14 points off the bench.
Next up for ETSU is a game Thursday on the road versus Jacksonville State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.