East Tennessee State put up a fight, but in the end the Bucs’ losing streak continued.
Mercer pulled away in the final minute for a 76-73 victory over ETSU in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Brooks Gym. The Bears hung on after ETSU had erased an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter.
The Bucs’ sixth consecutive loss left them 3-15 overall, 1-10 in the league. They finished the SoCon’s regular season in eighth place and will take on top-seeded Samford in the conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday at noon.
The tournament is being played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Mercer improved to 16-6, 10-3 and earned the tournament’s No. 2 seed. The Bears will open the tournament against Western Carolina.
Mercer broke away from a 72-72 tie with 1:20 left to clinch the win.
Carly Hooks’ free throw with 52 seconds left put the Bucs up 73-72 before Jada Lewis made a layup and Shannon Titus added two free throws.
Amoria Neal-Tysor scored 25 points to lead the Bears. Titus added 18, Lewis had 14 and Jaron Dougherty had 12 for Mercer.
Jakhyia Davis and Shynia Jackson each had 12 points for ETSU. Kelly Post added 10. Davis also had 14 rebounds.
It was Senior Day and Post, the lone senior on the team, was recognized before the game.
The Bucs’ last victory came on Jan. 24 when they beat UNC Greensboro.