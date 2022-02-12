CHATTANOOGA—After letting a healthy halftime lead get away, East Tennessee State made the plays it needed to make.
Coming through at crunch time, the Lady Bucs picked up their first road victory of the season by knocking off Chattanooga 65-62 in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game played Saturday inside McKenzie Arena.
Highlighted by a 10-0 run and seven points apiece from Jakhyia Davis and Amaya Adams, ETSU (4-19, 3-7 SoCon) outscored the Mocs 24-11 in the second quarter to head into intermission on top 40-24.
Chattanooga (6-19, 4-6), however, countered with a 23-8 third period in which they briefly led at 47-46.
The Mocs tossed in the first five points of the fourth to go up 52-48, then Courtney Moore sank a 3-pointer and Davis canned a jumper to give the lead back to ETSU.
Following an Addie Porter bucket that placed Chattanooga ahead for the final time, a Demi Burdick jump shot triggered a 9-0 Bucs run that equated to 62-54 advantage with 2:45 left.
Answering with an 8-2 spurt, the Mocs trailed 64-62 after Amaria Pugh dropped in two foul shots 46 seconds from the end.
Sarah Thompson made good on one of two free throws with 12 seconds remaining before Chattanooga’s Dena Jarrells missed a 3-pointer just before time expired.
Davis (7-12 FG) and Moore totaled 15 points and seven rebounds apiece. Adams supplied nine points in a reserve role while Thompson and Carrington each scored eight.
Burdick grabbed eight boards and Thompson five as the Bucs outrebounded the Mocs 42-33.
Chattanooga was topped by Jarrells with 15 points and four assists. Coming off the bench, Karsen Murphy totaled 14 points, blocked six shots and tallied five rebounds.
Pugh had 10 points to go with four steals while Sigrun Olafsdottir (4-6 FG) authored an 8-point, 6-rebound effort.
ETSU broke a five-game losing streak to the Mocs, winning for only the ninth time in 39 tries in Chattanooga. The Bucs return to action Thursday night at Western Carolina.