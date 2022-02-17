CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Despite a fourth-quarter cold streak, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team earned the regular-season sweep of Western Carolina with a 58-51 road win Thursday night at the Ramsey Center.
Leading by nine points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Lady Bucs (5-19 overall, 4-7 Southern Conference) managed just one field goal over the first eight minutes and 48 seconds of the final period. The Catamounts (6-20, 0-12) closed to within a point, 47-46, on Andrea Martin Ruiz layup with 3:07 remaining,
But, the ETSU defense hung tough until Jakhyia Davis came through with a layup off a Carly Hooks assist with 1:12 left. Courtney Moore made another layup with :58 left.
After Western closed with a 3-pointer, Moore hit a pair of free throws to finish with 18 points. Hooks accounted for 11 points, while Davis totaled eight points and eight rebounds.
ETSU made 14 of its 15 free-throw attempts.
Zanahoria Cruz led Western Carolina with 15 points and Bailey Trumm scored 11.
The Lady Bucs, who have won two straight games and three of their last five, wrap up a four-game road swing at UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 4 p.m.