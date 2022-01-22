The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team finally got back on the winning track with a 68-45 blowout win over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym.
ETSU, which had lost 13 straight games heading into Saturday’s game, never trailed in the game. The Lady Bucs got out to a 38-16 halftime lead to put an emphatic end to the streak.
It was a balanced attack as ETSU moved moved to 2-15 overall and 1-3 in the Southern Conference. Amaya Adams led the way with 10 points and five rebounds. Courtney Moore totaled 10 points and six assists, while Sarah Thompson also finished with 10 points.
”It feels great. It was the total package today,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said. ”We needed to put together four quarters. I’d say three and a half were to that standard today. I couldn’t be more proud of the buy-in, the lock-in of what we had today.
”I wrote down two things as we were walking to the court. That was effort and buy-in. We just came in and got it done. It was a concerted effort of doing what we have to do.”
Demi Burdick had eight points and five assists and Abby Carrington also scored eight points. As a team, ETSU had 18 assists on 24 field goals. It led to the Lady Bucs going 12-for-22 from 3-point range. Every Bucs player who hit the court scored at least one point.
”Game plan, be unselfish. It’s not about you, it’s not about us,” Harris said. ”It says ETSU on the front. We don’t put names on the back. We talked about making great plays for one another instead of good ones for yourself. Today was a big step for us.”
ETSU did the job on the defensive side, holding the Lady Catamounts (5-12, 0-6) to 30.2 percent from the field.
No Western Carolina player reached double figures. Joi Reid led the Catamounts with nine points. Tembre Moates came off the bench to score eight.
After their fourth game in eight days, ETSU will return to action Thursday at Furman.