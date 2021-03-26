East Tennessee State passes the halfway point of the Southern Conference’s spring football season Saturday and Bucs coach Randy Sanders says his team is still feeling its way through the strange season necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s different,” Sanders said. “The whole scenario is different. The atmosphere is different. But yet it’s football. I’ve got some guys that get really excited about playing football, really enjoy it. I’ve got some that are looking for somebody get them excited. We’ve got to get ourselves excited. We’ve got to get ready to play.
“Football is a game of energy. It’s a game of enthusiasm. It’s a game of emotion. We’ve got to create our own energy and enthusiasm to get excited to play.”
The Bucs get their next chance to get excited to play Saturday when Western Carolina pays a visit to Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
ETSU is 2-1 in the SoCon and needs to win if it wants to keep pace with the leaders. Only VMI and Chattanooga are above them in the league standings.
Western Carolina comes in 1-4 in the SoCon race with its lone victory over winless Citadel. The Catamounts are 1-7 counting non-conference games played in the fall. They are averaging 13 points a game and allowing 37.
OVERTIME SERIES
The last two games in the ETSU-Western Carolina series have gone to overtime. The Bucs won a 45-43 thriller at home in 2018 and lost 23-20 in 2019 on the road.
This will be the third edition of what the schools have been calling the Blue Ridge Border Battle. They’re playing for a trophy that features a rock taken from the Appalachian Trail on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.
2,000-YARD MEN
On Saturday, each team will have the services of a running back with more than 2,000 yards in his career.
Quay Holmes, ETSU’s all-conference junior, comes into the game with 2,290 career yards, ranking sixth in program history. Western Carolina’s Donnovan Spencer has 2,039 yards and is 174 from entering his school’s top 10. He had 220 against The Citadel a couple of weeks ago.
Spencer is the second-leading rusher in the league at 84.8 yards per game. He also has six touchdowns and averages 5.7 yards per carry.
Despite having Holmes and Jacob Saylors, quite the 1-2 punch, ETSU is ranked last in the SoCon in rushing yards. The Bucs average 88 yards per game on the ground, leaving them the only team under 122.
The Bucs have proven tough to run against, especially in goal-line situations. Opponents are averaging just three yards per rush and have struggled to gain even an inch when the ball is near the goal line.
“That’s what we love,” linebacker Colton Lakes said. “We take pride in being a hard-nosed, tough, physical team and when it comes down to us we know we have to get a stop. We take pride in being mentally tough as well. If our offense can score points for us, we will come through on our end and stop the opposing offense.”
WELCOME BACK
For the final two home games, ETSU will sell tickets for the grassy hillside in Greene Stadium. Admission will be $10.
TV GAME
The game will be televised on ABC Tri-Cities as part of the SoCon’s Nextar game-of-the week-package. Pete Yanity will do the play-by-play with Jared Singleton adding commentary.
FOURTH-DOWN GAMBLES
ETSU is the only team in the SoCon to not have converted a fourth-down gamble. The Bucs are 0 for 3.
Western Carolina has gone for it 15 times, converting just four.
PENALTY KINGS
The Bucs are the most penalized team in the conference, averaging nine flags for 67 yards against them. Interestingly, they lead the league in opponents’ penalty yards as well. Their foes average 57 penalty yards per game.
QB COMPARISON
Western Carolina quarterback Ryan Glover has completed 58% of his passes for 664 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
ETSU’s Tyler Riddell has completed 61% while throwing for 575 yards in three games. He has three touchdown passes and two interceptions.