East Tennessee State hadn’t lost to a non-Division I basketball opponent since 1988.
That streak looked to be in jeopardy for much of Saturday’s game against Lee University at Freedom Hall.
The Bucs finally pulled away for a 62-53 win over the Division II Flames to extend their winning streak against non-Division I opponents to 67 games.
Struggling on the offensive end and only once able to open a 10-point lead, the Bucs (4-3) trailed Lee 49-48 after Quay Kennedy’s free throw with 5:09 remaining. ETSU regained the lead on a 3-point goal by Serrel Smith Jr. 22 seconds later to spark an 11-1 run.
However, it remained close until the end, still a two-possession game until Vonnie Patterson’s free throw with 27 seconds left.
“The credit goes to Lee. They’re a well-coached team, a NCAA Division II tournament team last season,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said about the tougher-than-expected victory. “They run the Princeton offense and there are back cuts. We were trying to scheme a little different, but on one day’s prep, it’s hard to pick up.”
Shay pointed out how the Bucs finished strong, holding Lee to one field goal over the last 5:49 of the game. The defensive effort included limiting Lee to 18 of 53 from the field and outscoring the Flames 18-0 in points off turnovers. Smith led the way with five steals as the Bucs forced 19 turnovers overall.
The offense also came through at the end as the Bucs made four of their last five field goals.
“They gave us a good fight until the end. We had to stay together,” Patterson said. “When they went up one point, we came to a huddle and were like, ‘We have to get ourselves out of this hole.’ Sometimes the shots aren’t falling, but we have to keep running the offense and it came through at the end. People starting making shots and we were moving the ball better.”
Damari Monsanto had a team-best 11 points, followed by Patterson with 10 and Ledarrius Brewer with nine points and eight rebounds. Showing further balance, Silas Adheke had eight points and eight rebounds and Ty Brewer also scored eight points.
Although the Bucs have a game at Alabama coming up Tuesday, Patterson and Ty Brewer insisted the Bucs weren’t looking ahead. Patterson compared Lee’s frustrating, slow style of play to that of VMI, while Brewer felt the game exposed some areas where the Bucs need to improve.
“We saw some things we need to work on,” Brewer said. “Even though we got the ‘W,’ we need to get our offense together. By the time we play Alabama, I feel like we should have the offense together.”
The offense was shaky at times Saturday as the Bucs made 22 of 54 shots for 40.7 percent and were only 4-of-19 from 3-point range. With the struggles, the Flames employed a 2-3 zone and pack-line defense for much of the contest. Still, it wasn’t the reason that Shay felt the Bucs had a tough time scoring.
“We got some good, open looks. We ran a play where Damari had a wide-open three in front of the bench and he missed it,” Shay said. “Now when they ended up taking the lead, we took some bad shots, some ‘my turn’ shots which allowed them back in the game. Rather than working to get the best shot that ETSU can, we took some bad isolated jump shots.”
Still, the Bucs were able to pull through with the defensive turnovers and generating offense in the closing minutes.
Kennedy led Lee with 13 points and seven rebounds. Beyaun Hendricks scored 11 points and Jayce Willingham totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.