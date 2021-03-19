You might say new East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris was destined to his profession.
When Harris was a kid, his father was an assistant coach for the N.C. State men’s team. The youngster was constantly around the gym and had a lot of contact with the late, great Kay Yow, the legendary coach of the women’s teams.
“In the summer, they’d be in camps or workouts and she told me when I was about 12 years old that I had the temperament to possibly be a pretty good coach one day,” said Harris, who became the ninth head coach in ETSU women’s basketball history on Friday. “I didn’t know if that was directed toward anything, but I know one thing about that wonderful human being — if she said it she meant it.”
Harris replaces Brittney Ezell, who was let go after eight seasons at ETSU. He was introduced during a rare real, live news conference at Brooks Gym with several masked fans, boosters, athletes and coaches present.
“After speaking with the leadership and seeing their enthusiasm for where this place is going, university-wise and where we’re trying to go athletically, I did everything I possibly could to let them know that I wanted to be a part of this," Harris said.
Harris, who played basketball at N.C. State and had a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys as a tight end, comes to ETSU from Ohio State, where he spent one season as an assistant. He’s also spent time with N.C. State women’s program and the men’s and women’s teams at Dayton.
This is his first head coaching job.
“I am so looking forward to just diving in and entrenching myself into this community first and this university and seeing our young people and what they need to get to where we need to go,” he said.
Harris’ father, Larry Harris, was at one time Pittsburgh’s all-time leading scorer. Larry also played in the NBA before beginning a 27-year coaching career. Sixteen of those seasons were at N.C. State, where his son met Yow.
Interestingly, Yow’s sister Susan is a former head coach at ETSU, the title Harris has now.
“His energy, incredible personality and tremendous basketball knowledge will provide a winning edge for the young women in our program,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said.
The ETSU women’s program had fallen on hard times, going 10-21, 9-21 and 4-16 over the past three seasons.
“I want to teach young players how to play the game properly,” Harris said. “I don’t want there ever to be a situation where you all feel we are disrespecting the game of basketball.
“I have a philosophy of playing fast. It’s what I believe in. Defensively, I just want to be as disruptive as possible. I want to make sure that at the end of the day when we walk down those stairs after winning basketball games, we can kind of sit back and collectively have a little laugh at how disruptive we were on the floor.”