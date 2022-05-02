East Tennessee State men’s tennis coach Martin Stiegwardt was pleased with his team’s draw in Monday’s NCAA selection show.
The Bucs (20-6) will play Northwestern (19-10) in the first round of the tournament at the University of Kentucky on Friday at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
“Everybody is good obviously in the NCAA. Hopefully, we will get good weather because they’re an indoor team,” Stiegwardt said. “It’s a good draw for us and we’re finally healthy. It would mean a lot for us to win. It’s taken a while to assemble this team. It would mean a lot for our seniors and me too.”
ETSU rolled through the Southern Conference tournament with 4-0 wins over The Citadel in the quarterfinals, Chattanooga in the semifinals and Samford in the final for a fourth straight league title. They also finished off the regular season with a shutout win over The Citadel.
The Bucs are led by two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year Dimitri Badra. The redshirt sophomore comes into the NCAA with a 13-6 singles record. The Venezuela native has also combined with teammates for 14 doubles wins.
Senior Yusuf Khamis at No. 2 singles, sports an 8-6 mark, followed by fellow senior Frazier Rengifo at No. 3 with a 15-5 overall record. Hugo Lobo, a graduate transfer from Mercer, played at No. 4 singles in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
“We have two of our best players who have won a lot here,” Stiegwardt said. “We have another senior from Mercer who have joined them. Every year is a battle and a challenge. We’ve played a lot of players this year because of injuries and they’ve performed well.”
Juan Sebastian Zabala (16-1) and Thiago Pernas (16-4) have been productive in the lower half of the lineup. Francisco Lamas (8-6) rounded out the singles lineup in the SoCon championship.
However, the key could be doubles where the Bucs sport a 63-42 record.
“We’re better in doubles than we were last year,” Stiegwardt said. “We’ve been so successful in doubles. We’ve had our No. 7, 8 and 9 guys play quite a bit. It’s made everybody better and more comfortable when there has been an injury or someone sick.”
As for the players, they’re excited about the opportunity with the winner of the match to advance against the winner of Kentucky and DePaul on Sunday.
“I don’t know much about Northwestern, but I guess that’s a good thing,” Khamis said. “We could have gotten a top seed or a worse draw for sure. I’m excited. The last time, we played South Carolina and that was really tough. I think we have a good chance this time.”