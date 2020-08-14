East Tennessee State has officially suspended all fall athletic competition, the school’s athletic director, Scott Carter, said Friday.
In announcing that fall sports regular seasons and championships would be pushed back to the spring, the Southern Conference left some wiggle room for schools that wanted to play nonconference games in various sports.
Carter said during a virtual news conference that ETSU would not be taking that route.
“At this time we at ETSU have suspended all of our fall competitions in keeping with what that recommendation was with the SoCon medical advisory group,” Carter said. “There was open discussion about nonconference availability, which is out there. We don’t feel at this time that it’s in our best interest to put our student-athletes in that competitive environment when it’s been recommended by doctors otherwise.
“We’ll continue to monitor this with our doctors, seek their counsel, which we’ve done from day one. If healthy and safe environments present themselves, we’ll evaluate that at that time. But as of right now, all of our competitions have been suspended with a focus on executing them in the spring.”
Carter said the date when football would begin depends on whether or not the NCAA decides to hold the FCS playoffs in the spring. They have until Aug. 21 to determine that.
Carter is a member of the FCS Playoff Committee.
“We do not know yet if that will happen,” Carter said about the playoffs. “The hope obviously is that they will. And if that happens, I think that will be the great dictator for the schedule. I think the national title game will be set, and then it’ll work backwards — for every sport.
“So if national championships are offered in NCAA, those dates will be set and the regular seasons will be built in every sport in a way that can get their evaluation process for selection to be made, and then a tournament and a championship to be provided.”
At one point, the university acknowledged that three people connected with the football team had tested positive for the coronavirus. Carter admitted the number is now higher, but he didn’t give a figure.
“Over the course of the last two months we’ve dealt with cases,” he said. “I will tell you it was more than three. I don’t have an exact number, but we’ve seen what this looks like. We’ve seen what the symptoms are.
“I’m very proud of what our university has done, what our athletic department has done, working together to make sure we’ve been prepared.”
When specifically asked about the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at the Blackthorn Club, ETSU’s annual golf tournament, Carter indicated there might be a chance to hold the event as scheduled in October. He stressed that the decision to suspend was a “right now” situation.
“We’re open to any possibilities with medical advice,” he said. “As I said, right now this is our decision. October is still a little bit away. We’ve got a decision we made right now. We’re not competing as doctors advised us. We’re open to everything, so whether it could take place later in the fall, end of the spring, I don’t really feel comfortable with any of that right now. I will say this — if we can get it deemed health- and safety-appropriate from our advisors, we will do everything we can to create competition opportunities for all of our student athletes.
“This is a right-now situation. This is where we are currently. And again, I think it’s being made for the best possible protection of our student-athletes and our coaches and our staff, but those things I think are going to evolve as we continue to fight this pandemic. And we’re going to find every which way possible to start competing as soon as we feel like it’s safe.”
The football team had just begun preseason camp a few days ago when the plug was pulled on the season. Carter and ETSU President Brian Noland went to break the news in person as the team was practicing.
The Bucs also had spring practice canceled in April.
“Dr. Noland and I had a chance to visit personally with the football team last night,” Carter said. “We actually went out to their practice. We’ve had student-athletes here working out for the last two months in preparation of all season, so yesterday was a very heavy day, very difficult day.”