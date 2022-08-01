“Mr. Carter and I have discussed the future of collegiate athletics at length and agreed it is best for him to take a step back from this environment and spend more time with his wife and two children who are in high school,” ETSU President Brian Noland said in a news release issued by the school.
Another release issued by ETSU said that Harris had been placed on paid suspension until Aug. 15, at which time he will be fired. The first-year head coach was accused of “discrimination and unfair treatment” by former players in a Title IX complaint. The school is also looking into whether NCAA violations might have occurred.
ETSU football flourished under Carter, winning two Southern Conference championships — one shared and one outright. Football was his love and he had good reason. He is a former fullback and captain of the Bucs football team.
Carter was a key figure in the hiring of George Quarles as ETSU’s football coach. The two are longtime friends and Quarles said that played a big part in him wanting to come to Johnson City to replace the retired Randy Sanders.
Carter was also involved in the kneeling controversy that engulfed the ETSU men’s basketball team late in the 2020-21 season. The Bucs took a knee during the national anthem at some road games late in the year to protest racial injustice.
First-year head coach Jason Shay said at the time that he supported the kneeling, and the entire situation caused an uproar. Some in the community supported Shay for standing by his players. Others criticized him for allowing it to happen.
After the season, in which the Bucs finished 13-12, ETSU announced Shay’s “resignation.” At the time, many felt Shay was forced out for supporting his players. Carter, who reportedly was aware of the planned kneeling before it happened, denied that.
“I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the speculation that appears in the news and on social media,” Carter said as ETSU released the details of Shay’s severance package. “ETSU did not fire Coach Shay nor force Coach Shay to resign.”
Shay received $450,000 after he left the ETSU program. He is now an assistant at Wake Forest under former ETSU head coach Steve Forbes.
Last spring, the ETSU softball team was hit with controversy when several former players made accusations against head coach Belinda Hendrix and her assistant and husband, Jimmy Hendrix.
One player said on Twitter that she and her teammates were victims of verbal abuse and when she went to the administration for help, she received no satisfaction. She contended that the coaches retaliated against her and she was cut from the team.
“The athletic department did not uphold the confidentiality that they state they value and word got back to the coaches,” the player, who was a freshman, said in the tweet.
The series of accusations forced ETSU to respond and Carter issued a statement.
“The well-being of our student-athletes is something we take very seriously at ETSU,” the statement said. “While we strive for absolute excellence on the field of play, athletic performance should always be considered secondary to our student-athletes’ emotional, mental and physical health as well as their academic and career development. As such, we take concerns such as those expressed by former members of our softball team very seriously.”
An investigation into the softball program was begun. No results have been released, although those findings are expected soon.
Dick Sander, who was ETSU’s athletic director from 2013-17, will return to the post in an interim basis until a permanent replacement can be found. Even after his retirement, Sander still played a prominent role in the hiring of coaches at ETSU.
There is one person already on campus who has experience as an athletic director at a Southern Conference school. David Blackburn, currently the director of operations for the ETSU football team, previously served as Chattanooga’s athletic director from 2013-18. He also worked in the administration at Tennessee, where he once hired Carter as a fund-raiser.
Meanwhile, Harris is out at ETSU after one season with the women’s basketball team. His team went 6-22.
Carter announced the hiring of Harris in March of 2021 during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Harris replaced Brittney Ezell, who had been let go a couple of weeks earlier.
“Everyone that I have spoken with raves about his quality as a coach, but most importantly as a person,” Carter said while announcing Harris’ hiring. “He is an authentic leader and I am so proud that he is our coach.”
Harris was a popular figure in the community. His outgoing personality seemed to be the perfect fit for a team trying to grow its fan base. The Bucs lost 15 of their first 16 games before beating rival Chattanooga and rallying to win three of their last six games.
Harris was accused by former players of mistreating team members by unfair enforcement of team rules, some of which were inconsistent with university policy and Title IX. He was also accused of being misleading during the investigation that led to a scathing report, resulting in his dismissal.
The firing comes 13 days after Harris hired Trinese Fox as a new assistant coach.
An interim head coach is expected to be announced in the near future.
