The East Tennessee State University spring sports teams have been flying under the radar the last few weeks.
While this is normally the time of year when sports like baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track are spotlighted, they’ve been overshadowed with the football team playing in the spring and coaching news surrounding the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
Men’s soccer is also playing, the volleyball team played its final game Monday and the women’s soccer team canceled the rest of its season due to opt-outs and injuries.
Here’s a sport-by-sport look at the teams heading into the weekend:
BASEBALL
The Bucs are 13-11 overall and 3-4 in the Southern Conference after losing 9-2 in the opener of a three-game series Friday at UNC-Greensboro. They enter the week- end second in the Blue Division a couple of games behind Samford after losing 2 of 3 to the Bulldogs on March 26-27.
Senior outfielder Ethan Cady has been on fire at the plate, boasting a .374 batting average. He leads in other major categories with 10 home runs, 31 RBIs, 34 hits, 22 runs scored and a .461 on-base percentage. Cady also ranks second with eight doubles and 13 walks.
Ashton King is batting .299, leading the Bucs with nine doubles and ranking second on the team with 21 RBIs. David Beam sports a .256 average and a .379 on-base percentage.
Jake Lyle has struggled at the plate, but has made the most of the times he’s reached base. Although he has a .156 average, Lyle’s 16 runs scored is tied with King for second on the team.
Hunter Loyd (4-1), who suffered his first loss of the season Friday, has a 2.87 earned run average in seven starts. He has a team-best 48 strikeouts, giving up 18 runs and 18 walks over 372/3 innings.
Nathanial Tate (2-2), who has five starts and six game appearances, ranks second on the team with 37 strikeouts. Colby Stuart (1-1) has 28 strikeouts with six starts and 331/3 innings pitched.
ETSU started its 2021 campaign, taking the season-opening series over Northern Kentucky, but the biggest highlight of the season was a 9-6 loss at then No. 10-ranked Tennessee. Cady led the way by going 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored.
The Bucs host Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the biggest non-conference home game of the season.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bucs (13-10, 1-4) couldn’t produce the offense needed in losing their Southern Conference home opener to Chattanooga on Friday at Betty Basler Field.
ETSU fell 1-0 in the opening game and 3-0 in the second game. The teams will close out the series Saturday at noon.
Lilly Holston has paced the Lady Bucs with a .429 battling average, 15 runs scored and a .500 on-base percentage. Julia Fritz, second on the team with a .303 average, has three home runs and eight doubles.
Third-baseman Nikki Grupp has been the most consistent with runners in scoring position. She has produced three homers, six doubles and 22 RBIs.
Kelly Schmidt (7-3) suffered the loss Friday despite giving up just five hits, two walks and one run. Schmidt has a 1.37 earned run and 54 in 12 games.
SOCCER
The men’s soccer team (3-4-2, 3-1-1) owns three wins and one tie over their last four matches.
Its latest match was a 7-0 romp of VMI as the Bucs set program records for goals scored, 37 goals and 25 shots on goal. They had 18 for the season heading into the match.
Tarik Pannholzer had a performance to remember, scoring the program’s second-ever hat trick and assisting on another goal. His seven points and seven shots on target tied the NCAA best performance of the season.
Jared Lehata and Lucas Lightner each scored two goals. It was one of the easiest nights of the season for junior goalkeeper Josh Perryman as the Keydets attempted four shots with him making one save. It was his fourth clean sheet of the season.
Like the baseball team, the soccer team competes at UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
GOLF
Archie Davies leads a strong contingent of men’s golfers with a 73.1 scoring average, topping Trevor Hulbert’s 73.2 average.
The lineup includes senior standouts Jack Rhea, Austin Carter and Shiso Go. Rhea and Carter are local products from Science Hill and Sullivan South, respectively. Rhea won the local Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in October 2019, while Go, a Japanese golfer, won in the Bucs’ visit to Hawaii.
The women’s golf team swept titles at the Chattanooga Classic on Tuesday, winning the team championship by seven strokes (323-330) over Iowa.
It was ETSU’s second title of the season, while Tereza Melacka captured the individual title with a 4-under 212 by two strokes over Chattanooga’s Esme Hamilton. She had 13 birdies to earn medalist honors.
TENNIS
The men’s tennis team won 5-2 Friday at Chattanooga to stay undefeated in the Southern Conference.
Dimitri Badra, one of three players from Maracay, Venezuela, has a 10-4 singles record after winning in three sets Friday. Juan Lugo and Frazier Rengifo have formed the top doubles team. They lost Friday, but sport a 6-2 record overall.
As a team, the Bucs are 7-6 overall and 4-0 in league play.
The women’s team is also unbeaten in the SoCon (10-8, 4-0) after a 7-0 romp over UNC Greensboro on Friday.
Emilia Alfaro and Maria Carvajal picked up their 11th wins of the season. Laylo Bakhodirova, the Lady Bucs’ No. 1 player, enjoyed a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
TRACK & FIELD
ETSU returned to action Thursday, splitting squads to compete in the High Point Vertklasse and the UAB Spring Invite.
Genevieve Schwarz captured the win in the women’s 1,500 meters at the recent Charlotte 49er Classic.