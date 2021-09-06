The East Tennessee State soccer team plays host to defending national champion Marshall on Tuesday night. Kickoff at Summers-Taylor Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and admission is free.
The Thundering Herd won the national championship in the COVID-necessitated spring season, beating North Carolina 1-0 in the championship game. That capped a postseason run that saw them win three games by a single goal and the other one in a penalty kick shootout.
Marshall comes into Tuesday’s game 1-1-1 and ranked No. 7 in the country. The Thundering Herd opened the season No. 1 before dropping a 3-2 decision to 15th-ranked Virginia Tech.
The Herd beat James Madison, ranked No. 21 at the time, 6-1. The last outing produced a 3-3 tie with Coastal Carolina.
Vitor Dias and Vinicius Fernandes each have three goals in the Herd’s first three games.
The Bucs are 2-0 with wins over Longwood (1-0) and Radford (4-2). In the win over Radford, three ETSU players — Gabriel Ramos , Jack Perry and Cameron Carroll — scored their first collegiate goals. Perry is a sophomore from Kingsport who played at Dobyns-Bennett.
ETSU holds a 3-2 edge in the series. Marshall won the last meeting, 2-0, but has lost both games its played in Johnson City.
The Bucs were picked to finish fifth in the seven-team SoCon.