East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay announced Friday that he has signed Brandon Hall, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Harvey, Illinois, during the early signing period.
Hall led Thornton Township High School in suburban Chicago to a 33-1 record last season. He averaged 18 points and nine rebounds a game while making 47% of his shots.
“We’re really excited about the signing of Brandon,” Shay said. “His high school coach, Tai Streets, was a very successful two-sport athlete from Illinois who played on the 1997 national championship football team at Michigan. So he’s being coached and mentored at a very high level when you consider their record last season. Brandon’s frame and athletic ability are college ready. He possesses a lot of winning traits that we like.”
Hall is the first member of Shay’s second signing class.
“I chose ETSU because it was important to me to feel comfortable and I believe everyone there has my best interest at heart,” Hall said. “I love the program, the way it operates and the facilities. This was honestly a match made in heaven.”