The East Tennessee State basketball team returns to the court Saturday night when Lenoir-Rhyne comes to Freedom Hall to cap off a busy day on campus.
Tipoff for the nonconference game is set for 7:30 p.m. The game time was switched after ETSU was awarded a home game in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The basketball Bucs are coming off a 70-56 loss at UAB, a result that broke a five-game winning streak and left them 5-3. ETSU held a 13-point lead in that one and was still within two points with 10 minutes left.
The Blazers went on several runs down the stretch and ETSU couldn’t figure out how to stop them.
“I love my guys,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “They battle. I’m proud of how they fight. I just have to help them continue to grow so when I’m not able to call a play and teams take us out of things, they can read the situation … allow them to understand how to stop the bleeding with the runs when our offense isn’t clicking. How we can make more plays?”
STRANGE RULE
In that strange NCAA rule, Saturday night’s game is an official contest for ETSU while Lenoir-Rhyne will count it as an exhibition game.
It was the same way when the Bucs beat another NCAA Division II team, Lees-McRae, last week.
A LOOK AT LENOIR-RHYNE
The Bears play in the South Atlantic Conference. They’re 3-4 and come in on a two-game losing streak.
One of Lenoir-Rhyne’s losses was an 84-81 defeat to Lees-McRae. The Bears opened the season with a 103-62 exhibition loss to Tennessee.
Jalen Johnson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, leads the Bears in scoring at 13.9 points per game. He’s also the team’s top assist man. Kevin Kangu, a 6-5 senior, averages 12 points.
STAR IN THE MAKING?
Three players in Oliver’s 10-man rotation are freshmen and so far, Mohab Yasser has been making the biggest impact.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Egypt is averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He had five offensive rebounds while scoring eight points against UAB.
In addition, Yasser is one of only two ETSU players to make more than half of his shots. He’s shooting 52.8% from the field, second only to Charlie Weber’s 54.8%.
“Mohab is an absolute beast,” Oliver said. “If my veterans, my starters, weren’t as good as they are, he’s a starter. He’s been tremendous. He plays with great energy. He’s not afraid of anybody and attacks the basket in transition.”
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU is led by David Sloan, who averages 13.1 points per game. Ledarrius Brewer averages 11.0 and Jordan King 10.9.
The Bucs have scored 533 points this season while giving up 535.