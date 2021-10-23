GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sacked six times on the day, East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds left to lift the Bucs to a 17-13 win at Furman on Saturday at Paladin Stadium.
After struggling much of the game, Riddell led the No. 14 Bucs on a 14-play, 80-yard game-winning drive over the final four minutes. As Riddell finished 22-of-30 passing for 177 yards, ETSU (7-1 overall, 3-1 Southern Conference) earned its first win in Greenville since 1997.
“I think Tyler has grown up a lot,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “Eleven sacks in two games, that’s pretty tough on a quarterback. We’ve got to fix that. But, Tyler stayed in there and kept playing. It’s the score is 0-0, go in there, win the next play. You don’t quit winning the next play until the time is off the clock.”
The final nine seconds were the only time ETSU led as the Paladins (4-3, 2-2) controlled most of the game, especially in the first half. Furman went ahead 13-3 early in the third quarter when All-American tight end Ryan Miller caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jace Wilson.
But with the passing game struggling at that point, the Bucs turned to star running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors to get the ball moving. Holmes led the Bucs on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, capping it off with a 2-yard touchdown run at 6:06 left in the third quarter.
He ended up with 18 carries and 112 yards, while Saylors finished with 12 rushes for 59 yards. At one point at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarters, Holmes rushed the ball six straight times before Saylors ran the ball the next play.
“The passing game was there, but we were getting sacked, we weren’t running routes right and the quarterback wasn’t seeing it,” Sanders said. “All right, things aren’t going right so let’s get it to our best players. Our best players are No. 1 (Holmes) and No. 8 (Saylors). They did a great job turning the game for us.”
Holmes added, “We had a lot going in the run game early, but we got behind the sticks that put us in passing situations. When we came out that drive in the third quarter, we knew we had the run game going.
"When Coach Sanders sees that’s working, he doesn’t hesitate to call plays back-to-back. I’m just glad I could come through for the team.”
Another crucial moment happened when Furman drove 60 yards, only to see ETSU defensive back Zach West come up with an interception at the end zone.
“When Zach had that interception, it was great play recognition,” ETSU linebacker Donovan Manuel said. “We set an all-out blitz. I was surprised when he didn’t rush and I saw him catch the pick.”
It was the only turnover for Wilson, who hit 15 of 26 passes for 227 yards. Miller was Furman’s leading receiver with eight catches for 139 yards. However, the ETSU defense limited the Paladins to 75 rushing yards on 28 carries.
FIRST-HALF STRUGGLES
The Bucs had a difficult time moving the ball in the first half as Riddell was sacked five times and completed 6 of 10 passes for 59 yards.
Despite being held to 99 yards in the first half, the Bucs only trailed 6-3 as the result of their bend-not-break defense. Timmy Bleekrode had field goals of 35 and 45 yards for Furman and the usually reliable Miller dropped a sure touchdown pass.
ETSU’s Tyler Keltner nailed a 26-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the half after Furman nose guard Cameron Coleman, an Elizabethton High School graduate, made a big stop on third down. Coleman had six stops for the game.
ETSU linebackers Jared Folks and Manuel led the Bucs with nine tackles each and Mike Price had seven. Manuel spoke of the defense’s role when the offense was spinning its wheels.
“We knew the offense was struggling in the first half,” Manuel said. “We knew as a defense, we had to keep our heads in the game and make stops. We just had to help them out a little bit so they could keep their confidence up."
NEXT UP
ETSU has a bye week before another Southern Conference showdown with VMI on Nov. 6 in Johnson City.