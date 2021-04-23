It was a good news, bad news kind of day for the East Tennessee State baseball team.
David Beam and Noah Webb hit home runs as ETSU beat Western Carolina 7-1 in the nightcap to earn a split in a Southern Conference doubleheader Friday at Thomas Stadium.
Bucs’ starter Colby Stuart shut down the top hitting team in the conference, holding the Catamounts to one run over eight innings.
In the opener, Western Carolina’s Zebby Matthews pitched a complete-game four-hitter as the Catamounts won, 3-0.
The split left ETSU 18-17 overall, 8-9 in the SoCon. Western Carolina is 21-11, 10-4.
GAME ONE
Matthews struck out seven and walked none. He didn’t allow a runner past second base and the Bucs got that far only twice.
Matthews retired the final 14 batters he faced, including finishing with 1-2-3 sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings. He improved to 6-1. His six victories rank in the top 10 nationally.
ETSU had a chance to get to Matthews in the second inning when Jake Lyle smacked a two-out double, but he was left stranded. ETSU had two runners on after a pair of singles in the fifth, but couldn’t rally.
Western Carolina got all of its runs in the sixth inning when Daniel Walsh’s two-run double opened the scoring and Will Prater followed with an RBI single.
ETSU’s Hunter Lloyd (4-3) was the losing pitcher after allowing seven hits and three runs in six innings. Matthew Mercer worked three scoreless innings of relief.
GAME TWO
Beam’s first-inning two-run home run gave the Bucs their first runs of the day. Webb added a two-run shot of his own in the third.
Ashton King, Sean Kearney and Lyle added RBIs for ETSU, which got 10 hits in the second game. Bryce Hodge, King and Webb each had two hits.
Stuart (5-1) was the winner, holding the Catamounts to six hits. He struck out seven and walked two. Stuart lowered his ERA to 2.74.
Western Carolina came into the doubleheader batting .311, the only SoCon team above .300 as a team.
UP NEXT
The two teams are scheduled to conclude the three-game series Saturday at Thomas Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.