East Tennessee State will have the Brewer brothers on the court at the same time this season.
The Bucs received word Saturday that Ty Brewer’s transfer waiver has been granted by the NCAA and he will be eligible to play right away.
Brewer, a 6-foot-7 forward, transferred from Southeastern Louisiana, where he averaged almost 15 points and eight rebounds last season. He had a 30-point game against Ole Miss.
He’ll join his brother, 6-foot-5 Ledarrius Brewer, who sat out last season after transferring from Southeast Missouri.
Both Brewers will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“We all need a little good news during these unprecedented and uncertain times,” new ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “I am so happy to announce that Ty Brewer’s waiver was approved. Big thanks goes out to the NCAA for granting Ty immediate eligibility to play right away. Adding Ty gives us another quality player to our roster. He adds depth, athleticism and will be a key piece for us.”
The Brewer brothers have combined for 1,374 points, 567 rebounds, 124 assists, 119 steals and 57 blocks in 117 games at the Division I level.
“I would like to thank the NCAA and ETSU for working as hard as they did to get this waiver for the upcoming season, and allowing me to continue playing the game I love,” Ty Brewer said. “Also, it’s an honor to be a part of a great culture and a wonderful basketball family here in Johnson City.”
ETSU is scheduled to open the season at home Tuesday, Nov. 10 against Little Rock.