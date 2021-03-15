STILLWATER, Okla. — East Tennessee State’s Lindsey Stallworth made her first appearance in the NCAA cross country championship a memorable one.
Facing a field of 256 runners, Stallworth made a late charge to the finish line and placed 38th overall with a time of 20:58.5, earning All-American honors on Monday at the OSU Cross Country Course.
“The race went well,” Stall- worth said. “I went out accor- ding to the race plan and stuck to it. The course was definitely challenging, but I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any other way. The terrain made the experience exciting.
“Overall, it was amazing to take it all in. The weekend itself, the level of competition, and the support from so many people back home had me walking on air.”
Stallworth, the 2020 Southern Conference champion, constantly plucked off runners over the 6-kilometer course en route to becoming the ninth female Buccaneer in ETSU Cross Country/Track & Field history to earn All-American honors — the first doing so as a cross country runner.
“It feels surreal to earn All-American,” Stallworth said. “I know it’s something I’ll look back on years from now and be proud of. On the line, before we the gun went off, I was never more happy to be wearing our colors out there.”
OTHER LOCALS
Sullivan East grad Luke Meade led a group of local high finishers. Meade, running for Arkansas, finished in 38th place, nabbing one of the final All-American spots.
He finished the rolling 10- kilometer course in 30:44.9 as he was the third man across the line for the Razorbacks. Arkansas finished fourth as a team with 181 points.
On the women’s side, former Dobyns-Bennett standout Sasha Neglia finished 46th for North Carolina in 21:03.0 for the 6K course. Roommate Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) was 61st in 21:11.3.